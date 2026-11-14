Columbus is busy upgrading networks and power systems, so hands-on techs are in demand. If you like working with tools, solving problems, and being out in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: E2 Optics

E2 Optics Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-count fiber in advanced data centers that power AI and cloud computing. This role is great if you have fiber splicing experience and want career growth, certifications, and solid benefits in a fast-growing tech integrator.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$27.80/hour (self-progression raises available)

Entry-level field role installing and repairing internet/TV/mobile while working outdoors and staying active. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, like helping customers, and want free/discounted services plus a clear path to higher pay and tech certifications.

Employer: Shermco Industries

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $31.78–$47.64/hour

Travel to industrial and commercial sites to test and troubleshoot low to high voltage systems (up to 600 kV). Ideal if you have power systems experience and/or NETA certification and want high-level electrical testing work, overtime potential, and steady demand in critical infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists multiple locations and levels, so you might find a better match nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.