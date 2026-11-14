📅 Freshman trip to Honda East Liberty Plant

Jackson Center High School freshmen have a scheduled visit to the Honda East Liberty Plant.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:15 AM

Location: Honda East Liberty Plant, 11000 OH-347, East Liberty, OH 43319

Group: Jackson Center Local Schools – High School Events

If you have a freshman student, mark your calendar so they’re ready and on time that morning. Check with the school for any permission forms, dress code, or transportation details for this trip.