undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Liberty
📅 Freshman trip to Honda East Liberty Plant Nov. 16, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Freshman trip to Honda East Liberty Plant
Jackson Center High School freshmen have a scheduled visit to the Honda East Liberty Plant.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 8:00 AM – 11:15 AM
- Location: Honda East Liberty Plant, 11000 OH-347, East Liberty, OH 43319
- Group: Jackson Center Local Schools – High School Events
If you have a freshman student, mark your calendar so they’re ready and on time that morning. Check with the school for any permission forms, dress code, or transportation details for this trip.
More Info: Event Details
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.