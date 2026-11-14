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Jackson Center
School lunch on 11/18/2026: French toast sticks & sausage
3 days ago
📅 School lunch: French toast sticks & sausage
Starting 11/18/2026, Jackson Center Local Schools will serve a lunch that includes:
- French toast sticks
- Sausage links
- Yogurt
- Orange juice
- 1/2 pint milk
This is listed under the Lunch Menu for Jackson Center Local Schools. Families can use this info to help kids decide whether to buy school lunch that day or pack from home.
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