Columbus has steady demand for people who care about seniors, kids, and families. Here are several local roles where you can make a real impact and get paid fairly for it.

Employer: ChenMed

ChenMed Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.26 per hour

Work with seniors to connect them to the right health plans and community resources, keep them engaged in care, and help prevent gaps that lead to hospital visits. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and comfortable using tools like EMR and Salesforce.

Employer: Franklin County – Child Support Enforcement Agency

Location: 80 E Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt, Classified

Base Pay: $18.75 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Union: TEAMSTERS CSEA

TEAMSTERS CSEA Posting closes: Nov 13, 2026

Stable county role helping families navigate child support services and information. Good option if you want weekday hours, government benefits, and a clear schedule.

Employer: Not listed (home & community support provider)

Not listed (home & community support provider) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: In-person, schedule not stated

In-person, schedule not stated Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Support adults with disabilities and older adults in homes and community settings with daily living, personal care, and independence. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and advancement opportunities—great if you’re compassionate and like hands-on care work.

Employer: Caring Hearts Foundation

Location: Eastgate Elementary School, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Part-time, school-year only

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–7:30 PM (about 20–23 hrs/week)

Support kids ages 5–12 with emotional and behavioral needs in a structured after-school program, then ride as a van aide to help with safe drop-offs. Great for anyone interested in behavioral health, social work, or education who wants meaningful, hands-on experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.