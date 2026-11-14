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🤝 Columbus Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Columbus has steady demand for people who care about seniors, kids, and families. Here are several local roles where you can make a real impact and get paid fairly for it.
Patient Continuity and Needs Advocate
- Employer: ChenMed
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $24.26 per hour
Work with seniors to connect them to the right health plans and community resources, keep them engaged in care, and help prevent gaps that lead to hospital visits. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and comfortable using tools like EMR and Salesforce.
Client Information Specialist – Child Support Enforcement
- Employer: Franklin County – Child Support Enforcement Agency
- Location: 80 E Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43215
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt, Classified
- Base Pay: $18.75 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Union: TEAMSTERS CSEA
- Posting closes: Nov 13, 2026
Stable county role helping families navigate child support services and information. Good option if you want weekday hours, government benefits, and a clear schedule.
Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Employer: Not listed (home & community support provider)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: In-person, schedule not stated
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour
Support adults with disabilities and older adults in homes and community settings with daily living, personal care, and independence. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and advancement opportunities—great if you’re compassionate and like hands-on care work.
Behavioral Health Assistant / Van Aide – Elementary After-School Program
- Employer: Caring Hearts Foundation
- Location: Eastgate Elementary School, Columbus, OH 43219
- Type: Part-time, school-year only
- Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–7:30 PM (about 20–23 hrs/week)
Support kids ages 5–12 with emotional and behavioral needs in a structured after-school program, then ride as a van aide to help with safe drop-offs. Great for anyone interested in behavioral health, social work, or education who wants meaningful, hands-on experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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