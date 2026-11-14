Patterson is seeing a nice bump in cleared engineering work, especially around defense tech and R&D. If you’ve got aerospace or microelectronics experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500 – $176,000/year

Work on next‑gen ASIC/FPGA designs that support national security, using modern verification tools (simulation, emulation, formal, prototyping). Great fit if you have 5+ years in chip design/verification and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,300 – $158,000/year

Design and build metallic and composite aircraft parts, tooling, and test fixtures for cutting‑edge aerospace prototypes. Ideal if you know CAD (SolidWorks/CATIA/etc.), FEA tools (ANSYS/NASTRAN/etc.), and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Patterson, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year

Lead small technical teams building advanced microelectronic designs for defense applications, from IP/block‑level verification to strategic tech assessments. Best for senior engineers with 5+ years ASIC/FPGA experience and leadership background who can obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.