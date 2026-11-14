Columbus has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, especially in healthcare, education, and transportation. Here are several solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (Mount Carmel East)

SoGal Ventures (Mount Carmel East) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time , rotating 2nd/3rd shift, every other weekend

, rotating 2nd/3rd shift, every other weekend Salary: Not listed

Clerical support role in the Radiology department, helping keep imaging records, files, and systems organized. You’ll work with multiple computer systems (like PACS and Epic), support patient care behind the scenes, and get access to day-one benefits, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and DailyPay.

Employer: Connections Academy

Location: Columbus, OH (office-based for an online school)

(office-based for an online school) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office role supporting an online dropout prevention high school for ages 14–21. You’ll answer phones and emails, manage student records in their online system, handle requests from other schools, and support administrators and teachers. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, tech-comfortable (Microsoft + Google tools), and like helping families and students.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$26.00 per hour

Admin support for a busy truck leasing dealership. You’ll answer phones, process invoices, and handle purchase and requisition orders. This one stands out for its clear pay range, strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan), and growth potential in a large transportation company.

Employer: Columbus State Community College

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week

, Salary: $17.09/hour

Front-line office role supporting the Hospitality department. You’ll manage files, order supplies, help with meetings and events, support accreditation work, and provide customer service to students and visitors. Good option if you have customer service experience, like campus energy, and want steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.