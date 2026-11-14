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📢 Shawnee Elementary honors World Diabetes Day in blue
3 days ago
📢 Shawnee Elementary marks World Diabetes Day in blue
Students and staff at Shawnee Elementary School showed support for World Diabetes Day this week by wearing blue to school.
A fourth-grade student, Annie, gave a presentation to her class about diabetes and answered her classmates’ questions, helping them learn more about the condition.
World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14, which is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1922.
More Info: SHAWNEE ELEMENTARY OBSERVES WORLD DIABETES DAY | P...
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