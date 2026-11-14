💰 Nearly $75K in grants awarded to Barnesville teachers

The Barnesville Area Education Foundation has approved 12 instructor grants totaling $74,988.82 at its Nov. 9 board meeting. The Board of Education is expected to give final approval on Nov. 19.

Funded projects include:

Popular novels for 3rd grade – $1,123.20

for – Spring Musical – $10,000.00

– Band instruments – $17,269.19

– Ag Mechanics & Welding Lab equipment – $12,000.00

– Special needs swing for the playground – $1,077.70 (from the Hanlon Memorial Grant )

– (from the ) 2nd Grade Balloon Car Derby materials – $983.69

– Whiteboard instructional table & materials – $1,000.00

– AltMill 4x4 kit, tools & equipment – $12,000.00

– Robotics equipment & supplies – $8,735.04

– Materials, tools, organizational equipment – $3,000.00

– Novels for all 6th graders – $1,000.00

– 40 graphing calculators & charging bases – $6,800.00

Learn more about the Foundation and its work at baefonline.org.