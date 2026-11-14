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Barnesville
💰 Barnesville teachers receive $74,988 in new classroom grants
3 days ago
💰 Nearly $75K in grants awarded to Barnesville teachers
The Barnesville Area Education Foundation has approved 12 instructor grants totaling $74,988.82 at its Nov. 9 board meeting. The Board of Education is expected to give final approval on Nov. 19.
Funded projects include:
- Popular novels for 3rd grade – $1,123.20
- Spring Musical – $10,000.00
- Band instruments – $17,269.19
- Ag Mechanics & Welding Lab equipment – $12,000.00
- Special needs swing for the playground – $1,077.70 (from the Hanlon Memorial Grant)
- 2nd Grade Balloon Car Derby materials – $983.69
- Whiteboard instructional table & materials – $1,000.00
- AltMill 4x4 kit, tools & equipment – $12,000.00
- Robotics equipment & supplies – $8,735.04
- Materials, tools, organizational equipment – $3,000.00
- Novels for all 6th graders – $1,000.00
- 40 graphing calculators & charging bases – $6,800.00
Learn more about the Foundation and its work at baefonline.org.
More Info: Education Foundation Awards Instructor Grants - Ba...
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