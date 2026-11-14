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📅 Nov. 22 fundraiser sale for Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary
2 days ago
📅 Shop for gifts and support Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary
Looking for early holiday gifts and a way to give back locally? Stop by the WVU Medicine/Barnesville Hospital lobby on Friday, November 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Local sales representative Becky Steele will be selling items from Avon, Stanley, Watkins, and Fuller Brush. A portion of the sales supports the Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary and its volunteer work.
Just drop in at the hospital lobby during sale hours to browse and buy.
More Info: Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary ‘Becky Steele’ Fund...
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