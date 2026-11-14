📅 Shop for gifts and support Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary

Looking for early holiday gifts and a way to give back locally? Stop by the WVU Medicine/Barnesville Hospital lobby on Friday, November 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Local sales representative Becky Steele will be selling items from Avon, Stanley, Watkins, and Fuller Brush. A portion of the sales supports the Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary and its volunteer work.

Just drop in at the hospital lobby during sale hours to browse and buy.