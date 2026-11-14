📅 Airport therapy dog program marks 5 years at CMH

Paw Force One just celebrated five years at John Glenn Columbus International Airport with a puppy parade and meet-and-greet in the central ticket lobby.

The program has 20 volunteer handler–dog teams, easy to spot by the dogs’ blue Paw Force One vests. They walk the terminal, inviting travelers to stop, pet, and take photos, helping people feel calmer and more welcome before flights.

In 2025, the teams volunteered 576 hours, and they’ve already logged 444 hours in 2026.

To join Paw Force One, dogs must:

Be certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs

Have at least six months of volunteer experience at other locations

of volunteer experience at other locations Successfully complete an airport meet-and-greet to show they’re comfortable with adults, kids, and security checkpoints.

If you’re flying out of CMH, keep an eye out for the blue vests and say hello to the pups.