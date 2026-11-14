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Education

No school for MES K–5 during conferences Nov. 20, 2026

2 days ago
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📅 MES conferences – no school for K–5 on Nov. 20, 2026

Margaretta Elementary School will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Friday, 11/20/2026, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

There will be no school for students in grades KG–5 that day.

If you have a child in Margaretta Elementary (grades K–5), plan for childcare and transportation, and watch for details from the school on how to schedule your conference time.

More Info: Event Details

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