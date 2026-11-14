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📅 Nov 21, 2026: Varsity girls bowling home vs Lincolnview
13 days ago
📅 Varsity Girls Bowling Home Match vs. Lincolnview
Cheer on the New Bremen varsity girls bowling team at their home match against Lincolnview.
- Date: November 21, 2026
- Time: 12:30 PM
- Location: Speedway Lanes
- Event type: New Bremen Local Schools District and Athletic event
This is a school athletic event, so it’s a nice option if you want to support local student athletes or need an easy outing with family or friends.
More Info: Event Details
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