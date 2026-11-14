📅 Varsity Girls Bowling Home Match vs. Lincolnview

Cheer on the New Bremen varsity girls bowling team at their home match against Lincolnview.

Date: November 21, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM

Location: Speedway Lanes

Event type: New Bremen Local Schools District and Athletic event

This is a school athletic event, so it’s a nice option if you want to support local student athletes or need an easy outing with family or friends.