🚧 Whipp Road paving work Nov 16–18

If you drive on Whipp Road near Wilmington Pike, there will be road work that could slow your trip.

Crews are scheduled to start milling the roadway on Monday, November 16, with paving to follow. The City expects the work to be finished by Wednesday, November 18, weather permitting.

This is part of the Whipp Road and Old Whipp Court Concrete and Paving Project.

While crews are working, plan for delays or use an alternate route if you can. The City thanks everyone for their patience while these improvements are made.