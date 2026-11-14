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📢 Help fund Campbell school music trips & banquet
📢 Support Campbell school music with online fundraiser
The Campbell Music Department is asking the community to help support its band and choir students through an online fundraiser.
Donations will go toward student trips, needed instrument supplies, and the annual Music Banquet in May, which celebrates all music students while keeping costs low for families.
If you’d like to help, you can donate online here:
Campbell Music Department Fundraiser Link:
https://raise.snap.app/donate/campbell-memorial-band-2026
Any amount helps the music program continue to offer memorable experiences for students at CEMS, CMHS, and NEOIA.
More Info: Campbell Music Department Fundraiser Link | Campbe...
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