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Columbus
Former Buckeye’s garden earns Smithsonian honor
8 days ago
Former Ohio State Buckeye football player Chuck Hutchison turned to gardening after retirement and, with no past experience, changed his overgrown backyard into a landscape with more than 2,500 plants. His garden is now part of the Smithsonian Gardens Archives of American Gardens, and he says the work helped him find new purpose and learn more about himself.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Ohio State University
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