Crews have finished the underground exterior wall for a new 700 MGD pump station at the Mill Creek plant, marking a major step in replacing aging wastewater infrastructure in Cincinnati. The 120-foot-deep foundation wall covers nearly one acre and was built with a slurry wall system, using 14,600 cubic yards of concrete and 1,450 tons of rebar, one of the largest and most complex underground construction efforts in the region; the next phase will remove 3.9 million cubic feet of dirt as work continues on this higher-capacity facility to meet future wastewater needs. Learn more about the slurry wall construction: https://youtu.be/lCBF-I3QbDM More information: https://msdgc.org/PumpStation

This content is adapted from materials provided by Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati - MSD