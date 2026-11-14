Columbus neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from baby supplies to holiday decor and pets looking for new homes.

Item: Infant formula (Similac & Enfamil)

Details: Includes Similac 360 Total Care Whole Milk and Enfamil NeuroPro Enfacare, ready to use.

Location: Listed near Lennox, Columbus, OH; pickup requested in Grandview by Olentangy River Rd and King Ave

Condition: Not specified beyond being ready-to-use formula

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Female Maltese puppy

Details: Maltese puppy being offered for adoption. No extra info given, so be sure to ask about age, vaccines, and any fees or requirements.

Location: Take Franklin Back, Franklin, OH (within the greater Columbus area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Metal Christmas tree stand

Details: Free metal stand for a Christmas tree. Marked Used – Good. Great if you’re getting ready for the holidays and don’t want to buy a new stand.

Location: Near Ohio State campus (Kinnear Rd), Columbus, OH. Exact address shared after you message the poster.

Category: Home Goods → Home Decor → Holiday Decor → Christmas Decor

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Adult male cat (Jack), 2 years old

Details: Jack is described as a sweet 2-year-old boy who needs a new home due to his owner’s financial changes. He is litter-trained. The post notes he is neutered / affectionate / playful and may come with food, litter box, and toys (check details with the poster, as the listing text is partially templated).

Location: East Franklinton, Columbus, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free items, reach out to the posters as soon as you can—freebies in Columbus tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.