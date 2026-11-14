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🎁 Community Freebies in Columbus — Pets, Baby Items & More
Columbus neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from baby supplies to holiday decor and pets looking for new homes.
Infant Formula - Similac and Enfamil (Ready to Use)
Item: Infant formula (Similac & Enfamil)
Details: Includes Similac 360 Total Care Whole Milk and Enfamil NeuroPro Enfacare, ready to use.
Location: Listed near Lennox, Columbus, OH; pickup requested in Grandview by Olentangy River Rd and King Ave
Condition: Not specified beyond being ready-to-use formula
Source: nextdoor.com
Female Maltese Puppy for Adoption
Item: Female Maltese puppy
Details: Maltese puppy being offered for adoption. No extra info given, so be sure to ask about age, vaccines, and any fees or requirements.
Location: Take Franklin Back, Franklin, OH (within the greater Columbus area)
Source: nextdoor.com
Metal Christmas Tree Stand – Free
Item: Metal Christmas tree stand
Details: Free metal stand for a Christmas tree. Marked Used – Good. Great if you’re getting ready for the holidays and don’t want to buy a new stand.
Location: Near Ohio State campus (Kinnear Rd), Columbus, OH. Exact address shared after you message the poster.
Category: Home Goods → Home Decor → Holiday Decor → Christmas Decor
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Sweet Cat “Jack” Looking for a Loving Home
Item: Adult male cat (Jack), 2 years old
Details: Jack is described as a sweet 2-year-old boy who needs a new home due to his owner’s financial changes. He is litter-trained. The post notes he is neutered / affectionate / playful and may come with food, litter box, and toys (check details with the poster, as the listing text is partially templated).
Location: East Franklinton, Columbus, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free items, reach out to the posters as soon as you can—freebies in Columbus tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.