📢 Explore substitute jobs with Mayfield Schools

Mayfield City Schools is hosting a Substitute Opportunity Fair for people interested in working as substitutes in the district.

At the fair, you can:

Meet the Mayfield Schools team

Learn about different substitute positions

Find out how subbing can offer extra income and a flexible schedule

The post says the fair is coming up on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18–20, but it does not list times or the exact location.

If you’re interested in joining the Mayfield Schools team as a substitute, register today through the district’s website so you can attend and get full event details.