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Kirtland
📅 5th Grade Winter Choir Concert on Dec. 2, 2026
12 days ago
📅 5th Grade Winter Choir Concert at KMS Gym
The 5th grade Winter Choir Concert is scheduled for December 2, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the KMS Gym.
This event is part of Kirtland Elementary School events and features the 5th grade choir.
Families and friends of 5th graders can come out to support the students and enjoy an evening of music.
More Info: Event Details
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