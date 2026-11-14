📅 5th Grade Winter Choir Concert at KMS Gym

The 5th grade Winter Choir Concert is scheduled for December 2, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the KMS Gym.

This event is part of Kirtland Elementary School events and features the 5th grade choir.

Families and friends of 5th graders can come out to support the students and enjoy an evening of music.