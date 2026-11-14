💰 Help with home heating bills for older Ohioans

Older Ohioans can get help paying winter heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

You may qualify if your household income is at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (for up to 7 people) or 60% of State Median Income (for 8 or more people.

Examples of 12‑month income limits (175% FPG):

1 person: $27,930

$27,930 2 people: $37,870

$37,870 3 people: $47,810

$47,810 4 people: $57,750

$57,750 5 people: $67,690

$67,690 6 people: $77,630

$77,630 7 people: $87,570

The benefit is paid directly to your utility or fuel company to lower your heating costs.

When you apply, have:

Most recent utility bills

List of all household members with birth dates and Social Security numbers

with birth dates and Social Security numbers Proof of income for the past 30 days (12 months for some income types)

(12 months for some income types) Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for everyone

for everyone Proof of disability (if it applies)

Apply online or find your local provider at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Applications must be received by May 31, 2027.

Need help? Call the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624 for free application support.