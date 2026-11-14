Columbus is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are several solid transportation openings around town, from box trucks to airport shuttles.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide airport shuttle service between parking and terminals, help with luggage, and give friendly, safe rides on the night shift. Good fit if you like customer service and driving but don’t have a CDL.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run local and regional freight with late‑model Class A equipment, focusing on safety, inspections, and on‑time delivery. Ideal for experienced CDL‑A drivers who know DOT/FMCSA rules and want steady miles.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$90,000/year average + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Deliver food products on mostly Monday–Friday, early-morning routes, unloading at customer locations. Comes with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths in a key part of the food supply chain.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am until route completed, home daily

Pay: $27.41/hour

Haul medical supplies and equipment for a Fortune 10 healthcare company with strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and training. Great for CDL‑A drivers wanting weekday work and to be home every evening.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, fixed shift between 2pm–12am

Drive a company vehicle to move lab specimens, records, and supplies between healthcare sites. Training, benefits, PTO, and a set schedule make this good for dependable drivers without a CDL.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.75–$25.70/hour

Work on the private aviation ramp, driving ground service vehicles, handling luggage, and helping guests and crews. Mix of hands‑on outdoor work and hospitality around private jets; requires schedule flexibility.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Listed as internship; full 40-hr driving schedule

Listed as internship; full 40-hr driving schedule Pay: $23.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs, 40-hr minimum/week

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 1:30am start

Drive a late‑model 26' box truck on a dedicated business‑to‑business route with palletized freight. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and paid holidays after 60 days.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run regional freight with a safety‑first, customer‑focused approach, using ELDs and staying fully DOT compliant. Good for CDL‑A drivers who like regional routes and professional communication.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Columbus, OH (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour, plus benefits

Oversee on‑track safety for rail projects, coordinating with dispatchers and crews and enforcing safety rules. Best for people with at least 2 years railroad experience who can travel 50–85% of the time.

Employer: FreightHub LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 1099

Typical Earnings: $1,500–$2,500/week (28% of truck gross)

Mostly Ohio and nearby states, home every weekend with optional extra work. Great for experienced CDL‑A drivers (flatbed a plus) who want no forced dispatch and are comfortable sleeping in the truck on some runs.

Employer: Train With Ellie

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Haul asphalt, stone, and other materials in a Class B dump truck on local routes, home daily. Good match if you have 2–3+ years commercial driving, a clean record, and experience with aggregate loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep your info on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.