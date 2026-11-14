undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbus
🚌 Columbus, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Regional Routes
12 days ago
Columbus is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are several solid transportation openings around town, from box trucks to airport shuttles.
Shuttle Driver (Overnights)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide airport shuttle service between parking and terminals, help with luggage, and give friendly, safe rides on the night shift. Good fit if you like customer service and driving but don’t have a CDL.
Class A CDL Truck Driver
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run local and regional freight with late‑model Class A equipment, focusing on safety, inspections, and on‑time delivery. Ideal for experienced CDL‑A drivers who know DOT/FMCSA rules and want steady miles.
CDL Class A Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$90,000/year average + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Deliver food products on mostly Monday–Friday, early-morning routes, unloading at customer locations. Comes with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths in a key part of the food supply chain.
Line Haul Tractor-Trailer Driver
- Employer: McKesson
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am until route completed, home daily
- Pay: $27.41/hour
Haul medical supplies and equipment for a Fortune 10 healthcare company with strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and training. Great for CDL‑A drivers wanting weekday work and to be home every evening.
Medical Delivery Driver (Evenings) – $17/hr
- Employer: MedSpeed
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, fixed shift between 2pm–12am
Drive a company vehicle to move lab specimens, records, and supplies between healthcare sites. Training, benefits, PTO, and a set schedule make this good for dependable drivers without a CDL.
Airside Experience Specialist
- Employer: Signature Aviation
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17.75–$25.70/hour
Work on the private aviation ramp, driving ground service vehicles, handling luggage, and helping guests and crews. Mix of hands‑on outdoor work and hospitality around private jets; requires schedule flexibility.
Non-CDL 26' Box Truck Driver
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Listed as internship; full 40-hr driving schedule
- Pay: $23.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs, 40-hr minimum/week
- Schedule: Tue–Sat, 1:30am start
Drive a late‑model 26' box truck on a dedicated business‑to‑business route with palletized freight. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and paid holidays after 60 days.
Class A Regional Truck Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run regional freight with a safety‑first, customer‑focused approach, using ELDs and staying fully DOT compliant. Good for CDL‑A drivers who like regional routes and professional communication.
Employee In Charge (Railroad Safety)
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Columbus, OH (field-based, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37/hour, plus benefits
Oversee on‑track safety for rail projects, coordinating with dispatchers and crews and enforcing safety rules. Best for people with at least 2 years railroad experience who can travel 50–85% of the time.
CDL-A Company Driver – Local/Regional
- Employer: FreightHub LLC
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1099
- Typical Earnings: $1,500–$2,500/week (28% of truck gross)
Mostly Ohio and nearby states, home every weekend with optional extra work. Great for experienced CDL‑A drivers (flatbed a plus) who want no forced dispatch and are comfortable sleeping in the truck on some runs.
CDL Dump Truck Driver
- Employer: Train With Ellie
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Haul asphalt, stone, and other materials in a Class B dump truck on local routes, home daily. Good match if you have 2–3+ years commercial driving, a clean record, and experience with aggregate loads.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep your info on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.