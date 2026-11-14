Columbus is busy in supply chain and logistics right now, from warehouse leadership to high-end consulting. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Premier ProduceOne

Premier ProduceOne Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role leading cross-company produce purchasing for several operating companies. You’ll use your 7+ years of produce buying and negotiation skills to drive cost savings, manage key suppliers, and shape platform-wide sourcing strategy.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Consulting role for someone who knows digital procurement tools (Coupa, ZIP, GEP) and wants to lead source-to-pay transformation projects. You’ll manage teams, guide clients on cost savings and supplier strategy, and tap into PwC’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: Integrated Talent Strategies (ITS)

Location: Columbus, OH area

Type: Likely contract/other (through staffing firm)

Likely (through staffing firm) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping materials and services on schedule by tracking POs, shipments, and supplier performance. Good fit if you have ERP/MRP experience, know logistics terms, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, and vacation through ITS.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

(Amazon.com Services LLC) Location: Columbus, OH (and other regional sites)

(and other regional sites) Type: Full-time, 10-week summer internship

Salary (Columbus): $60,690 annually (pro-rated for internship)

On-site leadership internship inside an Amazon fulfillment or delivery facility, coaching teams of associates and running improvement projects. Great for students graduating Dec 2027–Aug 2028 in Supply Chain, Business, or Engineering, with relocation/housing help if eligible and access to Amazon benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.