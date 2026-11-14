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📣 Multiple Columbus Sales & Marketing Roles, From Entry-Level to $190K+
Columbus is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from first jobs in sales to senior business development and social media leadership.
Below are several solid options you can skim and click into based on your experience and goals.
Sales Representative - Uniform
Employer: Cintas
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (amount not listed)
This B2B outside sales role comes with structured training, car allowance, and uncapped commission at a Fortune 500 company known for promotion from within.
Sales Intern
Employer: Solvyr
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Internship (Summer 2027)
Salary: Not listed
Designed as a feeder into their Accelerated Management Program, this internship gives you a project, VP exposure, travel, and a clear path into outside sales after graduation.
Sales Representative
Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed (uncapped earning potential)
You’ll build a book of business in freight brokerage, with heavy phone prospecting, rate negotiation, and 24/7 support teams backing you so you can focus on selling.
Outside Sales Representative / Sales Professional
Employer: Genuine Parts Company (NAPA)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
If you like the automotive world, this outside sales role focuses on growing NAPA’s wholesale customer base, running clinics, and driving store sales with a quota-driven structure.
Business Development Manager – Labor & Employment
Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid; other offices considered)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level BD role owning strategy for the Labor & Employment practice—perfect if you have law firm BD experience and want to shape pitches, client plans, and growth initiatives.
Sales Trainee (Sales Intern)
Employer: RoboNexis
Location: Columbus, OH (remote)
Type: Internship
Salary: Not listed
Great for tech-curious students: you’ll help with lead gen, outreach, and CRM work for a robotics-focused organization while learning sales in a fully remote setup.
Promotions Specialist
Employer: Westlyn
Location: Columbus, OH (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; benefits may include health, dental, PTO
Hands-on promotions and event coordination role where you manage campaign timelines, logistics, and on-site activations—ideal if you like fast-paced, people-facing marketing work.
Sales Engineer
Employer: ReliaQuest
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, travel-heavy
Salary: Not listed
Senior technical pre-sales role for security pros: partner with AEs, run deep technical discovery, demo an AI-driven security platform, and build business cases for CISOs and SOC leaders.
Senior Sales Executive (Sales Professional)
Employer: Marsh / Mercer
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, Central US territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $97,000–$194,500 + incentives
High-level hunter role selling workforce and total rewards solutions into mid-to-large companies, with strong brand backing and tech-enabled tools to support your sales process.
Sales Development Representative – Mandarin Speaking DR
Employer: DoorDash
Location: Columbus, OH (flexible, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $14.98–$25.20/hr; OTE $31.30–$46/hr (base + commission)
High-volume outbound SDR role feeding the outside sales team for SMB restaurants; Mandarin is strongly preferred and you’ll live in Salesforce, calls, and email outreach.
Insurance Account Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
Employer: YU INS AND FIN SVCS, INC (Jonathan Yu State Farm)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year (salary + commission + bonuses)
Bilingual Mandarin speakers are especially needed; no insurance experience required and you’ll get training, benefits, and a clear path to grow inside the agency.
Sales Representative (Entry Level + Paid Training)
Employer: High Velocity Acquisitions
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, face-to-face outside sales
Salary: First-year average $65,000–$85,000 (uncapped commissions)
Entry-level outside sales with heavy training, weekly pay, and merit-based advancement—great if you’re competitive, coachable, and want to break into sales without prior experience.
Account Executive, Season Ticket Sales
Employer: Columbus Crew
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Sports ticket sales role selling season tickets, groups, and premium packages, with lots of in-person meetings, stadium tours, and game-day networking.
Leasing Consultant (Experience Team Member)
Employer: The Scion Group
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Student housing–focused role mixing leasing, tours, local marketing, and resident events—good fit if you like a campus vibe and fast-paced customer service.
Senior Sales Systems Engineer (Field Based)
Employer: Stryker
Location: Columbus, OH (field-based, ~50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Approx. $77,700–$168,400+ depending on band/location
You’ll lead the technical side of selling Stryker’s Smart Care solutions—network assessments, architecture design, demos, and RFPs—for healthcare customers.
Social Media Manager – Content & Community
Employer: OhioHealth
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: Not listed
Mid–senior social role owning content and community for OhioHealth’s brand channels, with a big focus on short-form video, engagement, and crisis-aware community management.
Business Development Manager
Employer: Kent Companies
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, outside sales
Salary: Not listed
Construction-focused BD role where you own pipeline, bids, CRM strategy, and industry networking to grow divisional backlog; ideal if you know commercial construction.
Beer & Wine Petition Circulator
Employer: Young Independent Consultants
Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid field/remote)
Type: Full-time, part-time, temporary, or contract
Pay: $6–$10 per valid signature; about $100–$350/day typical
Door-to-door petition work helping local businesses get alcohol permits—very flexible schedule and strong daily earning potential if you’re comfortable canvassing.
Leasing Associate
Employer: Coastal Ridge Real Estate
Location: Columbus, OH (Grandview-based, area travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay & Benefits: From $18.50/hr + up to $10,000 commissions annually, health/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match
Centralized leasing role covering 1,000+ apartments across popular Columbus neighborhoods—great if you like sales plus resident relationships and want clear commission upside.
Ticket Sales Consultant
Employer: Columbus Blue Jackets
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll sell season tickets and group packages, hit outbound call and touchpoint goals, and create “wow” experiences for fans at games and events.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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