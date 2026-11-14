Columbus is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from first jobs in sales to senior business development and social media leadership.

Below are several solid options you can skim and click into based on your experience and goals.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (amount not listed)

This B2B outside sales role comes with structured training, car allowance, and uncapped commission at a Fortune 500 company known for promotion from within.

Employer: Solvyr

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Designed as a feeder into their Accelerated Management Program, this internship gives you a project, VP exposure, travel, and a clear path into outside sales after graduation.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (uncapped earning potential)

You’ll build a book of business in freight brokerage, with heavy phone prospecting, rate negotiation, and 24/7 support teams backing you so you can focus on selling.

Employer: Genuine Parts Company (NAPA)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you like the automotive world, this outside sales role focuses on growing NAPA’s wholesale customer base, running clinics, and driving store sales with a quota-driven structure.

Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid; other offices considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level BD role owning strategy for the Labor & Employment practice—perfect if you have law firm BD experience and want to shape pitches, client plans, and growth initiatives.

Employer: RoboNexis

Location: Columbus, OH (remote)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Great for tech-curious students: you’ll help with lead gen, outreach, and CRM work for a robotics-focused organization while learning sales in a fully remote setup.

Employer: Westlyn

Location: Columbus, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits may include health, dental, PTO

Hands-on promotions and event coordination role where you manage campaign timelines, logistics, and on-site activations—ideal if you like fast-paced, people-facing marketing work.

Employer: ReliaQuest

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, travel-heavy

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical pre-sales role for security pros: partner with AEs, run deep technical discovery, demo an AI-driven security platform, and build business cases for CISOs and SOC leaders.

Employer: Marsh / Mercer

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid, Central US territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $97,000–$194,500 + incentives

High-level hunter role selling workforce and total rewards solutions into mid-to-large companies, with strong brand backing and tech-enabled tools to support your sales process.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Columbus, OH (flexible, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $14.98–$25.20/hr; OTE $31.30–$46/hr (base + commission)

High-volume outbound SDR role feeding the outside sales team for SMB restaurants; Mandarin is strongly preferred and you’ll live in Salesforce, calls, and email outreach.

Employer: YU INS AND FIN SVCS, INC (Jonathan Yu State Farm)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year (salary + commission + bonuses)

Bilingual Mandarin speakers are especially needed; no insurance experience required and you’ll get training, benefits, and a clear path to grow inside the agency.

Employer: High Velocity Acquisitions

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, face-to-face outside sales

Salary: First-year average $65,000–$85,000 (uncapped commissions)

Entry-level outside sales with heavy training, weekly pay, and merit-based advancement—great if you’re competitive, coachable, and want to break into sales without prior experience.

Employer: Columbus Crew

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sports ticket sales role selling season tickets, groups, and premium packages, with lots of in-person meetings, stadium tours, and game-day networking.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Student housing–focused role mixing leasing, tours, local marketing, and resident events—good fit if you like a campus vibe and fast-paced customer service.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Columbus, OH (field-based, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $77,700–$168,400+ depending on band/location

You’ll lead the technical side of selling Stryker’s Smart Care solutions—network assessments, architecture design, demos, and RFPs—for healthcare customers.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior social role owning content and community for OhioHealth’s brand channels, with a big focus on short-form video, engagement, and crisis-aware community management.

Employer: Kent Companies

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Not listed

Construction-focused BD role where you own pipeline, bids, CRM strategy, and industry networking to grow divisional backlog; ideal if you know commercial construction.

Employer: Young Independent Consultants

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid field/remote)

Type: Full-time, part-time, temporary, or contract

Pay: $6–$10 per valid signature; about $100–$350/day typical

Door-to-door petition work helping local businesses get alcohol permits—very flexible schedule and strong daily earning potential if you’re comfortable canvassing.

Employer: Coastal Ridge Real Estate

Location: Columbus, OH (Grandview-based, area travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay & Benefits: From $18.50/hr + up to $10,000 commissions annually, health/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match

Centralized leasing role covering 1,000+ apartments across popular Columbus neighborhoods—great if you like sales plus resident relationships and want clear commission upside.

Employer: Columbus Blue Jackets

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell season tickets and group packages, hit outbound call and touchpoint goals, and create “wow” experiences for fans at games and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.