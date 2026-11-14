Columbus has a steady stream of safety and security openings right now, from entry-level guard work to a Fortune 100 security supervisor role. If you like protecting people, property, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Silco Fire & Security

Silco Fire & Security Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Install and program state-of-the-art fire alarm systems for a long-standing, family-owned company. Paid training, company-paid certifications, and strong benefits make this a solid move if you already have Ohio fire alarm certification and NFPA 72 experience.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 3750 Easton Market, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Regular Part-time

Salary: $13.05/hour

Stand at the front of the store, greet every customer, and help cut down on theft while keeping the vibe friendly. Good fit if you like people-facing work, want flexible hours, and appreciate an employee discount.

Employer: Nelbud Services, LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, field service

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on field role inspecting and servicing fire suppression systems, extinguishers, and emergency lighting. Great for mechanically minded folks who like working independently, being on the road, and building a long-term career in fire protection.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2098

Location: 3900 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$31/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Protect customers, associates, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving problems on the floor. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, paid time off, and access to fully paid education programs.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.54/hour

Weekend patrol role at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on access control, badge checks, and customer service. Nice option if you want steady weekend hours plus the chance to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (enhanced, fixed shifts + extra shifts available)

Salary: $23.01/hour

Anchor shifts at a luxury retail location with the option to claim more hours across sites. Ideal if you want higher part-time pay, consistent base hours, and room to grow into full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00/hour

Afternoon/evening patrols Monday–Friday at a manufacturing/industrial site. You’ll monitor docks, warehouses, and parking areas—good for someone who wants a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.42/hour

Access-control-focused role at a logistics/distribution site, with afternoon/evening shifts Monday–Thursday. Strong fit if you like structured procedures, badges, and gate/door monitoring.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00/hour

Overnight/weekend patrols at a manufacturing/industrial distribution site, mixing security rounds with visitor support. Great for night owls who want full-time hours in a quieter environment.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Gahanna, OH (greater Columbus area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.37/hour

Front desk role at a utility-related site with early-morning weekday hours. You’ll handle visitor check-ins, phones, and access control—good if you like a steady routine and being the first face people see.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.77/hour

Afternoon/evening patrols Wednesday–Sunday at a financial institution campus. Mix of interior and exterior rounds, access monitoring, and incident response in a professional office setting.

Employer: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Location: One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Expected starting range $79,500–$119,500/year (national range up to $148,500)

Lead a 24/7 global security operations center for a Fortune 100 company, overseeing incident response, threat monitoring, and a team of security professionals. Best for experienced security leaders with prior command center, SOC/GSOC, or emergency management background.

Employer: Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (hours vary; nights/weekends possible)

Full-time (hours vary; nights/weekends possible) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Coordinate drivers, handle customer calls, and keep routes on track for one of the largest waste and recycling companies. Good match if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like being the communication hub.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—security and public safety roles in Columbus tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.