Columbus manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to technical and leadership roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Engineered Profiles LLC

Engineered Profiles LLC Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time , 8-hour 3rd shift

, 8-hour Salary: Not listed

This role runs fabrication equipment, checks quality, and keeps accurate production records. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, some manufacturing experience, and can lift up to 50 lbs on a team-focused night shift.

Employer: Stratosphere Quality

Location: Columbus, OH (East Side)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.27/hour

Lead teams of quality inspectors at local manufacturing plants, making sure products meet standards and safety rules. Comes with paid training, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental, 401(k), and promotion opportunities after 90 days.

Employer: Sonoco

Location: Columbus, OH plant

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee production, safety, and 5S in a busy plant environment while leading supervisors and their teams. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of production leadership who’s comfortable with data, deadlines, and continuous improvement.

Employer: G&J Pepsi Cola

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time , 1st shift , 12-hour 2-2-3 schedule

, , 12-hour Salary: $28.65/hour

Lead a small team in a bottle blowmold facility, troubleshoot equipment, and keep production on track. Offers weekly pay, 401(k) match, pension, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision, plus a path to grow through their pay-for-knowledge program.

Employer: Anduril

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (base + equity; strong benefits)

Support production test for advanced defense electronics—running acceptance tests, building test systems, and digging into line data to improve yield. Needs 3+ years electronics test experience, strong PCB/PCBA skills, and U.S. Person status with ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Viking Group, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role cutting, threading, and moving steel pipe, plus basic quality checks and machine operation. Good entry point if you have mechanical aptitude, can read a tape measure, and are comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs in a busy industrial setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train if you bring a good attitude and show up on time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.