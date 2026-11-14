undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbus
🏭 Columbus, OH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Across Shifts
12 days ago
Columbus manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to technical and leadership roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong picks.
Fab Associate – 3rd Shift (10p–6a)
- Employer: Engineered Profiles LLC
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 8-hour 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs fabrication equipment, checks quality, and keeps accurate production records. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, some manufacturing experience, and can lift up to 50 lbs on a team-focused night shift.
Project Supervisor – East Side Territory
- Employer: Stratosphere Quality
- Location: Columbus, OH (East Side)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.27/hour
Lead teams of quality inspectors at local manufacturing plants, making sure products meet standards and safety rules. Comes with paid training, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental, 401(k), and promotion opportunities after 90 days.
Department Manager
- Employer: Sonoco
- Location: Columbus, OH plant
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee production, safety, and 5S in a busy plant environment while leading supervisors and their teams. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of production leadership who’s comfortable with data, deadlines, and continuous improvement.
Blowmold Production Lead – 1st Shift
- Employer: G&J Pepsi Cola
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 12-hour 2-2-3 schedule
- Salary: $28.65/hour
Lead a small team in a bottle blowmold facility, troubleshoot equipment, and keep production on track. Offers weekly pay, 401(k) match, pension, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision, plus a path to grow through their pay-for-knowledge program.
Electrical Test Specialist, Intelligence Systems
- Employer: Anduril
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified (base + equity; strong benefits)
Support production test for advanced defense electronics—running acceptance tests, building test systems, and digging into line data to improve yield. Needs 3+ years electronics test experience, strong PCB/PCBA skills, and U.S. Person status with ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
General Laborer / Production Associate – Steel Pipe (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Viking Group, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on shop role cutting, threading, and moving steel pipe, plus basic quality checks and machine operation. Good entry point if you have mechanical aptitude, can read a tape measure, and are comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs in a busy industrial setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train if you bring a good attitude and show up on time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.