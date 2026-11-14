Columbus is busy on the legal side right now—especially for attorneys who like litigation and public service. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Law Firm (civil litigation practice)

Law Firm (civil litigation practice) Location: Columbus, OH (onsite)

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Grow your courtroom skills while managing your own cases and client relationships. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life) and 2–3 weeks PTO, plus support to build your own book of business.

Employer: State of Ohio – Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Location: 30 W Spring St, Columbus, OH

Salary: $38.01–$55.80/hour (step system with annual increases)

(step system with annual increases) Type: Full-time, classified, union (OCSEA)

Attorney role handling quasi-judicial hearings, employer compliance, and complex workers’ comp issues (including Black Lung and Marine Industry Fund). Comes with State of Ohio benefits: medical, free dental/vision/basic life, OPERS retirement, 11 paid holidays, and generous leave.

Employer: Kisling, Nestico & Redick, LLC (KNR)

Location: Columbus, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Plaintiff-side personal injury litigator role handling a large, active docket across Ohio. Ideal if you have 2–5 years PI or insurance defense experience and like fast-paced work, negotiations, and client contact.

Employer: State of Ohio – Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel

Location: Columbus, OH (statewide utility matters)

Salary: $90,000–$110,000

Type: Full-time, unclassified (non-union)

High-impact consumer advocacy role for an attorney with 3+ years in public utility regulation. You’ll litigate and negotiate before PUCO, possibly the Ohio Supreme Court and FERC, pushing for affordable, reliable utility service for Ohio residents.

Employer: State of Ohio – Attorney General’s Office

Location: 30 E Broad St, Columbus, OH (hybrid)

Salary: $27.73–$34.35/hour

Type: Full-time, classified, non-union

Paralegal role supporting the Consumer section with research, drafting, discovery, document management, and filings. Hybrid schedule plus State of Ohio benefits, including medical, free dental/vision/basic life, retirement, and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: Cordell & Cordell

Location: Columbus, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Domestic litigation role focused on divorce, custody, support, and property division. Offers national-firm support, training, and resources, plus benefits like multiple medical plan options, 401(k) with match, PTO, and disability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same agency or firm.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.