Columbus tech is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles plus a few solid on-site gigs if you like being in the office. Here are several standout IT openings hiring around the city.

Employer: Tap Growth ai

Tap Growth ai Location: Columbus, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role is all about keeping Software AG webMethods integrations running smoothly—monitoring IS/MWS, handling incidents, deployments, and performance tuning. Great fit if you have 5–6 years of hands-on production support with webMethods, SQL, and Linux/Unix.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel likely)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel likely) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus eligible

Work on Guidewire Policy/Billing/Claims implementations for insurance clients—designing, configuring, and integrating core systems. Good for folks with 3+ years in insurance tech and Guidewire who like client-facing project work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel likely)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel likely) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus eligible

Lead data science and engineering workstreams for healthcare payer clients—claims, membership, provider data, ML models, and FHIR/HL7 interoperability. Ideal if you have 5+ years experience and want to manage teams while staying close to the tech.

Employer: Centraprise

Centraprise Location: Columbus, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Java/Spring Boot integration role building APIs, microservices, Kafka, and secure file transfers on Azure. Great if you have 5+ years in integration, CI/CD with Azure DevOps, and strong security patterns (OAuth2, mTLS, JWT).

Employer: EY

Location: Columbus, OH + multiple major US cities (hybrid client-facing)

Columbus, OH + multiple major US cities (hybrid client-facing) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,900 – $231,100 (higher in some metros)

Lead M365 + AI workplace transformations using Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot, Copilot Studio. Perfect for someone with 5+ years consulting on Microsoft stack who wants to architect AI-first digital workplace solutions.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 + incentive eligible

Lead NetSuite ERP implementations across finance processes (R2R, P2P, O2C) and manage engagement teams. Great for certified NetSuite pros with 6+ years consulting or industry experience.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Join the CCB Data Technology team building ETL pipelines with PySpark, Python, AWS, and modern data lakes like Snowflake/Databricks. Good match if you’re strong in ETL tools (Informatica, Ab Initio, etc.) and want large-scale financial data.

Employer: Perficient

Perficient Location: Columbus, OH (Director-level, pre-sales focus)

Columbus, OH (Director-level, pre-sales focus) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Director-level Databricks role owning pre-sales solution shaping, architecture, and POCs while carrying a personal sales goal. Best for senior data platform leaders who’ve personally delivered Databricks solutions and enjoy client strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $171,600 – $383,300 + incentive eligible

Lead AI & data programs for pharma/life sciences commercial ops—Veeva/Salesforce CRM, IQVIA data, claims, specialty pharma, and advanced analytics. A fit if you have 8+ years in data/AI plus deep life sciences commercial experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 + incentive eligible

Manager-level version of the role above—owning AI/ML use cases like dynamic targeting, next best action, and forecasting for pharma clients. Great step if you have 6+ years in life sciences data/AI and want to lead workstreams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Travel 0–25%)

Columbus, OH (Travel 0–25%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,100 – $179,500 + incentive eligible

Hands-on data engineering role supporting AI/ML and GenAI for HR and workforce analytics. You’ll build pipelines and dashboards using SQL, Python/R, Databricks or Snowflake, and visualization tools like Tableau.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Columbus, OH (Consulting, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,400 – $170,900 + incentive eligible

Blend DevOps and delivery management—design CI/CD pipelines, manage Kubernetes/Docker environments, and run AI/Cloud programs across onshore/offshore teams. Ideal if you’re a technical PM with strong Terraform, Git, and cloud chops.

Employer: Archer recruiting for J.P. Morgan

Archer recruiting for Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time (VP level)

Full-time (VP level) Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Lead GenAI/LLM solutions for the Legal Applied AI/ML team—semantic search, document analysis, and agentic AI on AWS using Python, Spark, TensorFlow/PyTorch, OpenAI API. Best for PhD or experienced MS/BS with production LLM work.

Employer: Archer recruiting for J.P. Morgan

Archer recruiting for Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Architect the Treasury DataMart for a $1T+ retail deposit portfolio—data enrichment, pipelines, and analytics for senior finance leaders. Strong fit if you have 4+ years in data architecture with SQL/Python/Alteryx and banking knowledge.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Columbus, OH (Hybrid, travel up to 50%)

Columbus, OH (Hybrid, travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 + incentive eligible

Lead eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, Nuix, Brainspace, plus Tableau/Power BI and a programming language (SQL, Python, Java, etc.). Great for someone with 6+ years in forensics or information governance.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Build AI agents and automations for marketing teams using enterprise LLM platforms, low-code tools, APIs, and Python. Perfect if you have 3+ years building internal tools/automations and enjoy working directly with non-technical users.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time (VP level)

Full-time (VP level) Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Lead marketing and customer analytics for the Affluent segment—test design, targeting, performance measurement—using SQL/Python, Snowflake, AWS, Tableau/Databricks, and Adobe web analytics. Best for 5+ years in marketing analytics.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbus, OH (Consulting)

Columbus, OH (Consulting) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus eligible

Manage SAP Master Data Governance projects across finance, customer, and supply chain—design, configuration, data quality, and S/4HANA transformations. Good for SAP pros with 5+ years and hands-on MDG/SAP HANA/Fiori/ABAP exposure.

Employer: EY

Location: Open US location (including Columbus)

Open US location (including Columbus) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US locations): $106,900 – $176,500 (higher in select metros)

Client-facing AI/ML and GenAI role where you design, build, and deploy production models and agentic systems on major clouds. Ideal if you have 3–6 years in AI/ML, strong Python, and experience with RAG, LLMOps, and MLOps.

Employer: North Central Mental Health Services, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH (Short North, On-site)

Type: Full-time, $25.00/hour, Mon–Fri 8–5

Support a local healthcare nonprofit’s network, servers, and endpoints, plus day-to-day helpdesk and troubleshooting. Nice fit if you have a BS in IT/IS/Comp Eng + 2 years experience and want strong benefits and loan-forgiveness-eligible work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Columbus tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.