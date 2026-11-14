Columbus HR is busy right now—great time to move up if you’re in recruiting or HR admin. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level coordinator to six-figure talent partner.

Employer: Western Partitions, Inc. (WPI)

Western Partitions, Inc. (WPI) Location: Southern Columbus, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

On-site HR hub role supporting a busy construction/manufacturing operation. You’ll handle onboarding, offboarding, HRIS data, leave tracking, and local employee support, plus help with wellness and recognition programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years in HR, are organized, and like being the go-to person in the office.

Employer: Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH – Hybrid (at least 2 days/week in office)

(at least 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,600 – $100,000/year

Senior-level TA role owning full-cycle recruiting for hourly, professional, and leadership roles across Ohio locations. You’ll build sourcing strategies, advise hiring managers, use tools like Workday, LinkedIn Recruiter, Indeed, and travel up to 10%. Comes with quarterly bonuses and a strong benefits package.

Employer: GBQ Partners

Location: Columbus, OH (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your HR career and love details. You’ll schedule interviews, manage ATS records, support campus and experienced hiring, help with offers, and track recruiting data. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 1–3 years HR/recruiting coordination; some evenings/weekends and occasional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info to start a conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.