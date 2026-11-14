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🏥 Columbus, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
Columbus healthcare is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to remote roles and travel contracts, there’s a lot open across nursing, therapy, imaging, and public health.
Below are several solid options you can skim and click into if they fit your license and lifestyle.
Utilization Management Specialist I
- Employer: SUN Behavioral Health
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work behind the scenes to coordinate authorizations, reviews, and appeals for behavioral health patients. Good fit if you know Medicare/Medicaid rules and like detailed documentation and payer communication.
Ophthalmic Technician
- Employer: Ohio State University Physicians
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.09 – $33.13/hour
Hands-on clinic role doing visual fields, imaging, and eye testing while prepping patients for the physician. Great for techs with at least a year of ophthalmic or optometry experience.
Pain Management Physician (MD or DO)
- Employer: Elios Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, OH area
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Compensation: Guaranteed base year 1; base + RVU year 2 (exact amounts not listed)
Interventional pain role with advanced procedures and no nights, weekends, or call. Ideal for a pain-trained MD/DO who wants a procedural practice with growth and potential ownership.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – Nights – $2,050/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)
- Pay: Approx. $2,050/week (36 hrs, 3x12s nights)
Night-shift OR travel contract, 3x12s with likely some weekends and no call. Good for experienced OR RNs wanting a solid short-term assignment.
Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on OT services to older adults in home and community settings under OT supervision. Nice match if you’re a certified OTA who enjoys one-on-one, senior-focused care.
Operating Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perioperative RN role covering circulating and/or scrub duties. Best for RNs with OR experience who like fast-paced surgical work and close collaboration with surgeons and anesthesia.
Vascular Diagnostic Sonographer
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform non-invasive vascular ultrasounds in an acute care setting and work closely with physicians. Great for experienced vascular techs who want a focused imaging role.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Treat a wide mix of patients (med-surg, burns, ED/observation, postpartum, critical care, ortho-trauma, geriatrics). Good entry point for newly licensed PTs wanting big academic-medical-center experience.
RN – Surgical Trauma Intensive Care – Nights
- Employer: Mount Carmel Health System (Mount Carmel East)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Salary: Not listed
14-bed STICU with the highest-acuity surgical and trauma patients in the system. Strong fit for RNs who want level 2 trauma experience plus day-one benefits and tuition support.
RN – Surgical Trauma Intermediate Care – Nights
- Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel East
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Salary: Not listed
32-bed SIMCU with a 4:1 ratio, caring for post-surgical and trauma patients. Great for new grads or RNs wanting a step between med-surg and ICU, with strong benefits and RN-to-BSN support.
Behavioral Health Technician – 0.8 AM
- Employer: The Emily Program
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE, ~32 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (BHT I)
Day-shift role (6am–2:30pm) in eating disorder treatment, leading groups, supporting meals, and documenting care. Good for those with a HS diploma+ and interest or experience in mental health.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,138/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Pay: Approx. $3,138/week
13-week Cath Lab Tech contract, 7a–7p, with aggressive pay packages and day-one benefits. Requires at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience (no new grads).
SORH Program Coordinator (Public Health Consultant)
- Employer: State of Ohio – Dept of Health
- Location: 246 North High Street, Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, M–F 8am–5pm
- Pay: $32.69/hour to start, with scheduled increases
Coordinate the State Office of Rural Health, supporting rural communities and clinics with technical assistance, training, and grants. Great for public health pros with rural or community health experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,530/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,530/week
CT Tech travel contract with rotating day/night 12s, weekly pay, and day-one benefits. Requires 2 years of CT and hospital experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,530/week (Second Opening)
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,530/week
Another CT Tech travel slot with the same schedule and requirements, giving you a second chance at similar pay and benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,838/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: Approx. $1,838/week
Long Term Acute Care RRT contract with weekly pay and day-one benefits. Best for respiratory therapists with at least 2 years of hospital and specialty experience.
Clinical Claim Review Nurse – Fully Remote
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Remote from Columbus, OH (must live in-state)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay Range: $29.10 – $62.32/hour
Work from home reviewing post-service claims and medical records as an RN, using clinical criteria to support accurate determinations. Great if you want to stay clinical but move off the bedside.
Travel Long Term Acute Care Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,938/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: Approx. $1,938/week
Another LTAC RRT travel role with slightly higher weekly pay, weekly deposits, and full benefits from day one. Requires 2 years of specialty and hospital experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings once you’re on their page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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