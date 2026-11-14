Columbus healthcare is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to remote roles and travel contracts, there’s a lot open across nursing, therapy, imaging, and public health.

Below are several solid options you can skim and click into if they fit your license and lifestyle.

Employer: SUN Behavioral Health

SUN Behavioral Health Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes to coordinate authorizations, reviews, and appeals for behavioral health patients. Good fit if you know Medicare/Medicaid rules and like detailed documentation and payer communication.

Employer: Ohio State University Physicians

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.09 – $33.13/hour

Hands-on clinic role doing visual fields, imaging, and eye testing while prepping patients for the physician. Great for techs with at least a year of ophthalmic or optometry experience.

Employer: Elios Healthcare

Elios Healthcare Location: Columbus, OH area

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Compensation: Guaranteed base year 1; base + RVU year 2 (exact amounts not listed)

Interventional pain role with advanced procedures and no nights, weekends, or call. Ideal for a pain-trained MD/DO who wants a procedural practice with growth and potential ownership.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: Approx. $2,050/week (36 hrs, 3x12s nights)

Night-shift OR travel contract, 3x12s with likely some weekends and no call. Good for experienced OR RNs wanting a solid short-term assignment.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on OT services to older adults in home and community settings under OT supervision. Nice match if you’re a certified OTA who enjoys one-on-one, senior-focused care.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role covering circulating and/or scrub duties. Best for RNs with OR experience who like fast-paced surgical work and close collaboration with surgeons and anesthesia.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform non-invasive vascular ultrasounds in an acute care setting and work closely with physicians. Great for experienced vascular techs who want a focused imaging role.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Treat a wide mix of patients (med-surg, burns, ED/observation, postpartum, critical care, ortho-trauma, geriatrics). Good entry point for newly licensed PTs wanting big academic-medical-center experience.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System (Mount Carmel East)

(Mount Carmel East) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Salary: Not listed

14-bed STICU with the highest-acuity surgical and trauma patients in the system. Strong fit for RNs who want level 2 trauma experience plus day-one benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Trinity Health / Mount Carmel East

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Salary: Not listed

32-bed SIMCU with a 4:1 ratio, caring for post-surgical and trauma patients. Great for new grads or RNs wanting a step between med-surg and ICU, with strong benefits and RN-to-BSN support.

Employer: The Emily Program

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE, ~32 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (BHT I)

Day-shift role (6am–2:30pm) in eating disorder treatment, leading groups, supporting meals, and documenting care. Good for those with a HS diploma+ and interest or experience in mental health.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Pay: Approx. $3,138/week

13-week Cath Lab Tech contract, 7a–7p, with aggressive pay packages and day-one benefits. Requires at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience (no new grads).

Employer: State of Ohio – Dept of Health

Location: 246 North High Street, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, M–F 8am–5pm

Pay: $32.69/hour to start, with scheduled increases

Coordinate the State Office of Rural Health, supporting rural communities and clinics with technical assistance, training, and grants. Great for public health pros with rural or community health experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights

Pay: Approx. $2,530/week

CT Tech travel contract with rotating day/night 12s, weekly pay, and day-one benefits. Requires 2 years of CT and hospital experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights

Pay: Approx. $2,530/week

Another CT Tech travel slot with the same schedule and requirements, giving you a second chance at similar pay and benefits.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $1,838/week

Long Term Acute Care RRT contract with weekly pay and day-one benefits. Best for respiratory therapists with at least 2 years of hospital and specialty experience.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Remote from Columbus, OH (must live in-state)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay Range: $29.10 – $62.32/hour

Work from home reviewing post-service claims and medical records as an RN, using clinical criteria to support accurate determinations. Great if you want to stay clinical but move off the bedside.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $1,938/week

Another LTAC RRT travel role with slightly higher weekly pay, weekly deposits, and full benefits from day one. Requires 2 years of specialty and hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings once you’re on their page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.