Columbus food and hospitality is buzzing right now – from campus bagel shops to Short North hotels and hospital kitchens, there are plenty of ways to get paid while you feed people well.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger’s Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger’s Bagels Location: 1630 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH

Type: Internship / full-time track

Internship / full-time track Pay: $11.67–$18.67/hour + tips

Early-morning leadership role where you help run multiple bakeries and train for a future General Manager spot. Stores close by 2–3 pm, so you get no evenings or nights, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger’s Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels / Bruegger’s Bagels Location: 1630 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $11.67–$18.67/hour + tips

Help open/close the shop, coach the team, and keep mornings running smooth. Flexible schedule, never work past 3 pm, paid time off after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and free support programs.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.22–$28.22/hour

Run a single Panda Express, lead hiring and training, and go through a 12+ week paid leadership program on the path to General Manager. Comes with free meals, bonus potential, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27–$30/hour

Similar leadership role with a higher posted pay range. You’ll manage operations, financials, and guest experience, with strong benefits, bonuses, and career growth across thousands of locations.

Employer: The Wendy’s Company

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.55–$21.75/hour

Lead shifts, solve problems on the floor, and grow into higher roles. Full-time shift managers can get healthcare, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services

Location: Eastgate, OH (The Glen)

Type: Full-time

Prepare scratch-made meals for long-term care residents, help with inventory, and support dietary staff. Weekly pay, regular wage increases, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Shaner Hotels – Moxy Columbus Short North

Location: Short North, Columbus, OH

Short North, Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Oversee front desk, reservations, and guest services at a trendy, social hotel in the Short North. You’ll hire and train staff, handle guest issues, manage schedules, and keep operations smooth in a fast-paced, creative space.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Full-time (and part-time options) Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour + digital tips

Hands-on role cooking real food (no freezers or microwaves) and serving guests. Includes free meals, tuition assistance (up to full coverage for select degrees), PTO, health benefits, and big promotion potential (80% of managers start as crew).

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH

Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Seasonal / Temporary Pay: $15.75–$16.35/hour

Seasonal front-of-house role seating guests, cashiering, brewing coffee/tea, and helping with to-go orders. Good fit if you want short-term work with a major retailer plus access to medical/vision/dental options and a merchandise discount.

Employer: The Ohio State University

Location: Ackerman Rd, Columbus, OH

Type: Regular, full-time (listed as Shift Lead)

Coordinate daily food service operations in patient care and retail cafés, supervise aides and kitchen staff, and help manage sanitation and ordering. Requires prior training/experience with kitchen equipment, food prep, and supervision.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hour

Assistant department manager for culinary/deli, helping run sales, labor, merchandising, and team development. Great for someone with 18+ months retail and 6+ months supervisory experience who wants strong pay plus Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour

Lead a team on shift to keep service fast, safe, and friendly. Weekly pay, performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, meal discounts, and lots of growth as the brand expands.

Employer: Roots Natural Kitchen

Location: 2137 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH (Dublin/Polaris area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $66,000–$74,000/year + bonuses & profit share

Run a fast-growing healthy concept, lead hiring and culture, manage P&L, and develop future leaders. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, quarterly bonuses, and profit sharing.

Employer: Not listed (Asian restaurant)

Not listed (Asian restaurant) Location: Columbus, OH 43230

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $4,800–$5,500/month

Senior wok chef role needing 5+ years Asian food experience and Mandarin (Cantonese a plus). You’ll lead kitchen operations, menu execution, inventory, and food safety, with benefits like 401(k) + match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free food.

Employer: Manjul Coffee

Location: 230 E 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$30/hour (base + tips), 36–40 hours/week

Work in a specialty café and roastery, making espresso, pour overs, and matcha while training under a Q Grader/SCA pro. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and lots of hands-on coffee education.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Lead patient food service in a hospital setting: manage staff, patient meal service, satisfaction programs, and regulatory compliance. Comes with a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, and wellness perks.

Employer: Creole House on Cleveland

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$22/hour

Scratch-kitchen line cook role in a fast-paced Creole concept. You’ll handle prep and cooking to recipe, keep a clean station, and work closely with the team. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$18.75/hour

Mid-level manager role over one “zone” of the restaurant during shifts. You’ll direct crew, uphold standards, and handle guest service, with weekly pay, strong health benefits, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym perks, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Gordon Food Service Store

Location: 5700 Columbus Sq, Columbus, OH 43231

Type: Full-time

Prepare deli items, sandwiches, juices, and hot foods, plus help with stocking or cashiering. Weekly pay, holidays off, employee discount, profit sharing, 401(k), and access to health, dental, vision, disability, and paid leave for eligible staff.

Employer: Swensons Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Type: Full-time

Lead teams at a classic Ohio drive-in, handling hiring, training, scheduling, and guest experience. Weekly pay, bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, referral bonuses, and closed on major holidays.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.