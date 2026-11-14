Columbus is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and engineering to banking, healthcare, and public service. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these management jobs span entry level to $250K+.

Employer: Otis Elevator Co.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and train elevator repair techs, manage safety and customer satisfaction, and support sales estimates. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, three weeks’ vacation, and a clear path to grow inside a global industry leader.

Employer: St. Vincent Family Services

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role over budgeting, revenue cycle, risk, and investments for a behavioral health nonprofit. Great fit if you have 10+ years in senior finance and want board-level impact in mission-driven work.

Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group

Location: Onsite in Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$140,000 + benefits

Support large energy projects from estimating through construction, coordinating engineering, safety, procurement, and schedule. Ideal for early- to mid-career project pros who want exposure to multiple complex jobs.

Employer: AkzoNobel

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 + up to 15% bonus

Own site engineering, maintenance, capital projects, and PSM/OSHA compliance at a large chemical facility. Day-1 benefits, 6% 401(k) match, generous PTO, and strong career growth for seasoned plant leaders.

Employer: Ryan Homes (NVR)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$68,000

Structured training to run new-home communities from ground-up build to closeout. Great entry path into construction management with classroom + on-the-job coaching and clear promotion track.

Employer: We Search People (for a General Contractor)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Lead field operations on ground-up commercial projects, manage subs, safety, schedule, and quality. Best for superintendents with 10+ years commercial GC experience and Procore skills.

Employer: We Search People (for a General Contractor)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $180,000 base + benefits, commuter stipend, relocation

Own major commercial projects from precon to closeout, lead teams, and mentor juniors. Strong Central Ohio pipeline and clear advancement for experienced PMs.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hybrid from Columbus-area office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,100–$102,500

Specialist role building and analyzing complex project schedules across sectors like power, infrastructure, and advanced facilities. Good fit if you know P6, critical path, and enjoy schedule forensics.

Employer: Huntington Commercial Bank

Location: Columbus, OH (office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $70,000–$154,000 + incentive plan

Lead a team that closes complex loan and lease deals (aircraft, renewables, fleets, municipal). Mix of people leadership, process improvement, and partnering with Legal, Credit, Risk, and IT.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Senior transformation leader driving high-priority programs across global tech centers. Ideal for someone with 12+ years running large, multi-workstream portfolios and working closely with C-level leaders.

Employer: HDR

Location: Columbus, OH (one of several possible bases)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $188,370–$269,100

Lead commercial management for building engineering projects—contracts, risk, change orders, project accounting, and scheduling. Suited to senior A/E leaders with 10+ years and a professional registration.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run water/wastewater projects, overseeing cost, schedule, client relationships, and project teams. Great for PMs with 7+ years who want to grow inside a large, family-owned contractor.

Employer: Don's Garage Doors

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000

Manage a branch of 10–20 field techs, KPIs, hiring, training, fleet, and warehouse. Hands-on role for a people-focused manager who likes coaching and daily operations.

Employer: State of Ohio – Industrial Commission

Location: Downtown Columbus, OH

Type: Permanent full-time (state classified)

Salary: $27.73/hour (Step 1)

Support the Medical Services director with provider tracking, data logging, compliance documentation, and survey analysis. Solid state benefits and a stable path if you’re detail-oriented and like program work.

Employer: State of Ohio – Department of Natural Resources

Location: Columbus, OH (Fountain Square)

Type: Permanent full-time (2 openings)

Salary: $44.38/hour starting, up to $63.41/hour over time

Manage planning, design, and construction for dams, roads, waterways, and treatment systems across Ohio’s parks and natural areas. Strong fit if you enjoy public projects and want robust state benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an MEP contractor)

Location: On-site in Columbus or Cleveland, OH (up to 40% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$210,000 + ~30% bonus

Executive-level role leading complex MEP/HVAC projects, P&L, prefab strategy, and client relationships. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in mechanical/MEP construction and strong financial chops.

Employer: EY

Location: Columbus, OH (national role, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $128,400–$235,300

Consulting manager leading clinical research and AMC transformation workstreams—operating models, financials, digital trials, and strategy. Great for someone with 7+ years in healthcare/clinical research consulting.

Employer: CRB

Location: Columbus, OH (up to 60% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leader overseeing large data center programs and driving new business. Mix of EPCM delivery oversight, client advisory, and market growth—best for those with 12+ years in mission-critical or data center work.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: On-site in Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,255–$151,132.50

Manage DOE-financed energy projects from eligibility through construction, compliance, and closeout. Perfect if you like complex, cross-functional work at the intersection of energy, federal programs, and project management.

Employer: Arch City Promotions

Location: Columbus, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$68,000

Run pop-up events for local nonprofits from planning to teardown, even without prior event experience. Good launchpad into events, nonprofit leadership, or marketing with lots of hands-on responsibility.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.