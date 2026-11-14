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👔 Columbus, OH Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Columbus is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and engineering to banking, healthcare, and public service. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these management jobs span entry level to $250K+.
Associate Repair Supervisor – Field Service
Employer: Otis Elevator Co.
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead and train elevator repair techs, manage safety and customer satisfaction, and support sales estimates. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, three weeks’ vacation, and a clear path to grow inside a global industry leader.
Chief Financial Officer
Employer: St. Vincent Family Services
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive role over budgeting, revenue cycle, risk, and investments for a behavioral health nonprofit. Great fit if you have 10+ years in senior finance and want board-level impact in mission-driven work.
Assistant Project Manager – Energy Infrastructure
Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group
Location: Onsite in Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$140,000 + benefits
Support large energy projects from estimating through construction, coordinating engineering, safety, procurement, and schedule. Ideal for early- to mid-career project pros who want exposure to multiple complex jobs.
Engineering & Maintenance Manager – High Hazard Plant
Employer: AkzoNobel
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$135,000 + up to 15% bonus
Own site engineering, maintenance, capital projects, and PSM/OSHA compliance at a large chemical facility. Day-1 benefits, 6% 401(k) match, generous PTO, and strong career growth for seasoned plant leaders.
Construction Project Manager Trainee
Employer: Ryan Homes (NVR)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$68,000
Structured training to run new-home communities from ground-up build to closeout. Great entry path into construction management with classroom + on-the-job coaching and clear promotion track.
Construction Superintendent – Commercial GC
Employer: We Search People (for a General Contractor)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, not listed
Lead field operations on ground-up commercial projects, manage subs, safety, schedule, and quality. Best for superintendents with 10+ years commercial GC experience and Procore skills.
Senior Construction Project Manager – Commercial
Employer: We Search People (for a General Contractor)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $180,000 base + benefits, commuter stipend, relocation
Own major commercial projects from precon to closeout, lead teams, and mentor juniors. Strong Central Ohio pipeline and clear advancement for experienced PMs.
Planner / Scheduler – Energy & Power
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Hybrid from Columbus-area office
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,100–$102,500
Specialist role building and analyzing complex project schedules across sectors like power, infrastructure, and advanced facilities. Good fit if you know P6, critical path, and enjoy schedule forensics.
Operations Manager – Equipment Finance Sales Coordinators
Employer: Huntington Commercial Bank
Location: Columbus, OH (office)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $70,000–$154,000 + incentive plan
Lead a team that closes complex loan and lease deals (aircraft, renewables, fleets, municipal). Mix of people leadership, process improvement, and partnering with Legal, Credit, Risk, and IT.
Principal Technical Program Manager – Global Delivery & Transformation
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, not listed
Senior transformation leader driving high-priority programs across global tech centers. Ideal for someone with 12+ years running large, multi-workstream portfolios and working closely with C-level leaders.
BES North America Commercial Management Lead
Employer: HDR
Location: Columbus, OH (one of several possible bases)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $188,370–$269,100
Lead commercial management for building engineering projects—contracts, risk, change orders, project accounting, and scheduling. Suited to senior A/E leaders with 10+ years and a professional registration.
Project Manager – Water Division
Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run water/wastewater projects, overseeing cost, schedule, client relationships, and project teams. Great for PMs with 7+ years who want to grow inside a large, family-owned contractor.
Branch Manager – Columbus
Employer: Don's Garage Doors
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$75,000
Manage a branch of 10–20 field techs, KPIs, hiring, training, fleet, and warehouse. Hands-on role for a people-focused manager who likes coaching and daily operations.
Program Administrator 1 – Medical Services
Employer: State of Ohio – Industrial Commission
Location: Downtown Columbus, OH
Type: Permanent full-time (state classified)
Salary: $27.73/hour (Step 1)
Support the Medical Services director with provider tracking, data logging, compliance documentation, and survey analysis. Solid state benefits and a stable path if you’re detail-oriented and like program work.
Project Manager 1 – Capital Design & Construction
Employer: State of Ohio – Department of Natural Resources
Location: Columbus, OH (Fountain Square)
Type: Permanent full-time (2 openings)
Salary: $44.38/hour starting, up to $63.41/hour over time
Manage planning, design, and construction for dams, roads, waterways, and treatment systems across Ohio’s parks and natural areas. Strong fit if you enjoy public projects and want robust state benefits.
Construction Project Executive – MEP
Employer: CyberCoders (for an MEP contractor)
Location: On-site in Columbus or Cleveland, OH (up to 40% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000–$210,000 + ~30% bonus
Executive-level role leading complex MEP/HVAC projects, P&L, prefab strategy, and client relationships. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in mechanical/MEP construction and strong financial chops.
Sector Transformation Manager – Health, Clinical Research
Employer: EY
Location: Columbus, OH (national role, travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $128,400–$235,300
Consulting manager leading clinical research and AMC transformation workstreams—operating models, financials, digital trials, and strategy. Great for someone with 7+ years in healthcare/clinical research consulting.
Project Director/Executive – Mission Critical Construction
Employer: CRB
Location: Columbus, OH (up to 60% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior leader overseeing large data center programs and driving new business. Mix of EPCM delivery oversight, client advisory, and market growth—best for those with 12+ years in mission-critical or data center work.
Federal Loan Portfolio Project Manager
Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)
Location: On-site in Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,255–$151,132.50
Manage DOE-financed energy projects from eligibility through construction, compliance, and closeout. Perfect if you like complex, cross-functional work at the intersection of energy, federal programs, and project management.
Nonprofit Event Manager – Entry Level
Employer: Arch City Promotions
Location: Columbus, OH (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$68,000
Run pop-up events for local nonprofits from planning to teardown, even without prior event experience. Good launchpad into events, nonprofit leadership, or marketing with lots of hands-on responsibility.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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