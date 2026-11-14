Columbus is busy hiring in education right now—from early childhood centers to K–8 schools and district leadership. If you like helping students grow, there’s a nice mix of classroom, childcare, and admin roles open.

Employer: ACCEL Schools (South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village)

ACCEL Schools (South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $49,500 + $3,000 sign-on bonus (licensed teachers) or $1,500 (sub license)

Teach Title 1 math at a top-performing EK–8 public charter school on a renovated historic campus. Role includes full benefits, paid time off, retirement contributions, and lots of support for growth in a large charter network.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Columbus, OH – Bethel Rd

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.80 – $31.35 per hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Lead training and orientation for staff at a plasma donation center—great if you like teaching adults and coaching teams. You’ll oversee training needs, quality records, and staff development, with solid benefits and clear career paths inside a global healthcare company.

Employer: Columbus City Schools – Ohio

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Administrator (Exempt)

Lead a Columbus middle school’s vision, staff, and budget while driving student achievement. Requires a Master’s degree, Ohio Principal license (4–9 or 5–12), and at least 2+ years as an assistant principal with supervisory experience.

Employer: La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.56 – $17.20 per hour

Take charge of your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build strong relationships with families in a Monday–Friday schedule. Includes health insurance for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and child care discounts.

Employer: Kiddie Academy – Downtown

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time (approx. 25 hrs/week, 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM)

Pay: $14.00 – $19.00 per hour

Afternoon role perfect if you want steady hours but not full-time. You’ll support classroom activities, snacks, and closing routines, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.