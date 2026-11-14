Columbus retail is busy right now—lots of stores and call centers are hiring, from entry-level to management. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet (or on the phone), this is a good time to apply.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense) Location: 1265 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Store Manager (bonus eligible)

Pay: $74,800 – $102,900/year

Lead a high-volume home store, run all daily operations, and grow a big team. Comes with strong benefits, store discounts, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Columbus, OH (Morse Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Great fit if you’re crafty or curious about jewelry. Start with polishing and admin work, get paid training toward becoming a Bench Jeweler, plus benefits and discounts.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3307 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12 – $12.50/hour

Classic dollar-store role: run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good option if you want steady hours and basic benefits in a neighborhood setting.

Employer: SEPHORA

Location: 4085 The Strand W, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Seasonal, flex hours (0–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18 – $20.50/hour

Help during peak beauty season with stocking, visuals, and customer service. Ideal if you love makeup/skin care and want a short-term, higher hourly rate.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12 – $18.50/hour

Step into convenience-store management: coach the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with bonus potential and solid benefits.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

Location: Columbus, OH (various stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour

Work behind the scenes building displays, resetting shelves, and checking inventory across different retailers. Training provided; good if you like working independently.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3950 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43219

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $30/hour + possible premiums

Lead a team on the sales floor, handle stocking, safety, and member service. Strong pay, big-box benefits, and company-paid education options.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Phone and video-based banking role where you test new tools, help customers with accounts, and refer them to specialists. Good fit if you have 1+ year in banking/sales and like tech.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.70/hour

Handle billing calls, payments, and account issues for advertising clients. Office-style customer service with a focus on problem solving and retention.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Help shoppers find outfits, stay on top of fashion trends, and support store tasks. Comes with up to 60% store discount—nice perk if you love the brand.

Employer: PLS

Location: 1397 West Mound St, Columbus, OH 43223

Type: Full-time

Pay Band: $17 – $19/hour

Help run a busy financial services center: lead the team, handle cash services, and grow store revenue. Includes benefits and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Archer (partnering with J.P. Morgan)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Similar to the Garage role but focused on inbound/outbound calls and video, helping customers with banking needs and referrals. Requires 1+ year sales or banking experience.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Frontline role helping customers find auto parts, doing simple installs (wipers, batteries), and keeping the store stocked. Great if you like cars and hands-on work.

Employer: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Location: University Hospital – Rhodes Hall, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, varying shifts)

Work the cafeteria registers handling cash and non-cash sales in a hospital setting. Good fit if you have 6+ months customer service and want a large, stable employer.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $14.61/hour

Help DIY customers with parts, do basic installs, and support deliveries and stocking. Best for someone comfortable lifting and working around vehicles.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-eligible

Pay: $19.50 – $20.30/hour + 3% commission on beauty

Represent Chanel in Nordstrom’s beauty department, do makeup/skincare consults, and build a loyal client base in-store and online. Strong benefits and beauty training.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.20 – $22.60/hour

Higher-level call center role handling complex service requests, reports, and mentoring other coordinators. Good step up if you have 2–3 years customer service and strong Excel skills.

Employer: David’s Bridal

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Help brides and wedding parties find their looks, book alterations, and hit sales goals. Comes with early-pay option, discounts, and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Department Lead

Pay: $17.90 – $23.85/hour

Run the seafood department: lead the team, manage inventory and budget, and help guests choose and prep seafood. Eligible for extra market bonus incentives.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Pay: From $17.25/hour

Oversee front-end and customer service, coach associates on POS and returns, and handle cash processes. Great if you’ve led teams before and like a busy store environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Columbus roles tend to fill fast, especially the higher-paying and seasonal ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.