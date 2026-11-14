Columbus construction is busy right now—commercial builds, trades, and field tech roles are all hiring. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Michael Page (commercial GC client)

Michael Page (commercial GC client) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$120,000/year

Lead ground-up and renovation work across schools, healthcare, municipal, and commercial projects. Good fit if you have 3–7+ years field leadership, can run schedules and subs, and want a clear growth path plus company vehicle, bonus, 401(k) match, and relocation help.

Employer: Michael Page (commercial GC client)

Michael Page (commercial GC client) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year + benefits

Run office, medical office, warehouse, and light industrial jobs up to $20M. Designed for superintendents or strong assistants/foremen with 3+ years experience who want direct access to leadership and a path to Senior Superintendent.

Employer: Gilbane

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $126,000–$174,000/year + benefits & profit-sharing/401(k)

Top-level field role managing large commercial/industrial projects up to $100M. Ideal if you have 10–15 years experience as lead super on big jobs, strong safety background (OSHA 30), and want deep training through Gilbane University.

Employer: Superior (with IBEW)

(with IBEW) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$46/hour

Union commercial work on universities, hospitals, tech, and government projects. If you have 4+ years commercial electrical experience, this offers long-term projects, paid retirement, 100% paid family health & dental, PTO, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.

Employer: Buckeye Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour + commission

Residential electrician role with one of the larger service companies in the Midwest. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and repairs in homes, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, disability and life insurance, and more.

Employer: Capital Choice Office Furniture

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $33/hour + $5,000 hiring bonus (for experienced installers)

Hands-on role assembling and installing office furniture and cubicles around Central Ohio. Monday–Friday daytime hours, home every night, plus PTO, holidays, retirement plan, and monthly help with health insurance.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon

Location: Office based in Columbus, IN (multiple job sites)

(multiple job sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + on-call pay

Restoration tech role doing water, fire, and mold cleanup with training provided. Good for someone with construction or technical trade background who can lift 70 lbs, work some overtime/on-call, and wants PTO, flexible schedule, and vision/dental options.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Full-time (and part-time options) Pay: $15.12–$23.63/hour

Entry-level auto maintenance job where you’ll learn oil changes, brakes, tires, and basic repairs. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, ASE training, 401(k) match, and flexible schedule.

Location: Columbus, OH (on the road)

Type: Contract

Pay: $100–$400/day

Lead gutter installs from layout to final inspection, using ladders, hand tools, and drawings. Great if you already have gutter or construction experience and want field work with 401(k) access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.