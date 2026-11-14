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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Around Columbus, OH
Columbus is busy right now with hands-on work — from hotels and apartments to recycling plants and factories, there’s steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep things running.
Below are several solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Senior Field Engineer
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead facility engineering across commercial, education, healthcare, and aviation sites. You’ll oversee HVAC, electrical, and mechanical troubleshooting, guide field techs, and manage vendors to keep big buildings safe and efficient.
Make Ready Technician
Employer: LyvWell Apartments (The Gardens Columbus – 3701 Governors Club Blvd)
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Turn vacant apartments into move‑in ready homes with cleaning, painting, and basic repairs. Nice perks here: full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, rental discount, and growth opportunities.
House Attendant – Housekeeping
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support hotel housekeeping by keeping lobbies, halls, restrooms, and public areas spotless and guest‑ready. Comes with hotel discounts, health benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) with match.
Pest Technician
Employer: Terminix / Rentokil
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour
Protect homes and businesses from pests with inspections and treatments. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k) with match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth paths.
Termite Technician
Employer: Terminix / Rentokil
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour
Specialize in termite inspections and treatments, often in crawl spaces, attics, and on ladders. Same strong day‑one benefits, training, and promotion potential as other Rentokil roles.
Maintenance Engineer – Hilton Columbus Downtown
Employer: Hilton
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep a major downtown hotel running by handling repairs on rooms and public spaces (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC). Hilton offers travel discounts, stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and paid parental leave.
Building Maintenance Technician A
Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)
Location: Downtown Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $30.53–$38.16/hour
Maintain HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building systems at AEP’s HQ. Mix of hands‑on repairs, preventive maintenance, and some outdoor work, with strong benefits and long‑term career stability.
Mobile Car Detailer
Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
Location: Columbus, OH (mobile)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working solo, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.
Maintenance Technician – Standby (On-Site Apartment)
Employer: Edward Rose & Sons – The Avenue at Polaris Apartments
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, on‑site with housing
Salary: Not listed
Live rent‑free on‑site in exchange for handling after‑hours emergencies and day‑to‑day apartment maintenance (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry). Includes benefits, PTO, bonuses, and clear advancement paths.
Night General Cleaner (Part-Time)
Employer: CSI International, Inc.
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Part-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–10:00 PM
Salary: Not listed
Evening role cleaning offices/facilities: floors, restrooms, trash, and light outdoor tasks like snow removal. Good fit if you want steady nights, can work mostly unsupervised, and need part‑time hours.
PART-TIME NO WEEKENDS Evening Cleaning – High School
Employer: Clean Team, Inc.
Location: Columbus, OH 43214
Type: Part-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–11:00 PM (30 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Clean classrooms, halls, restrooms, and common areas at a local high school. You get paid training, a consistent weekday schedule, and weekends off; commercial cleaning experience is required.
Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing
Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Pay: $38.26/hour, rising to $40.28/hour + $0.75 shift diff
Maintain and troubleshoot production, packaging, and utility equipment in a clean beverage plant. Benefits start day one, with 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Recycling Maintenance Technician (MRF)
Employer: Rumpke Waste & Recycling
Location: Columbus, OH
Type: Full-time (overnight)
Shift: 10:00 PM–8:00 AM, Sun–Wed
Salary: Not listed
Keep recycling facility equipment running with preventive maintenance and repairs, plus some mobile equipment operation. Solid option if you want steady night work and like the idea of supporting recycling and essential services.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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