Columbus is busy right now with hands-on work — from hotels and apartments to recycling plants and factories, there’s steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep things running.

Below are several solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facility engineering across commercial, education, healthcare, and aviation sites. You’ll oversee HVAC, electrical, and mechanical troubleshooting, guide field techs, and manage vendors to keep big buildings safe and efficient.

Employer: LyvWell Apartments (The Gardens Columbus – 3701 Governors Club Blvd)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn vacant apartments into move‑in ready homes with cleaning, painting, and basic repairs. Nice perks here: full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, rental discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hotel housekeeping by keeping lobbies, halls, restrooms, and public areas spotless and guest‑ready. Comes with hotel discounts, health benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour

Protect homes and businesses from pests with inspections and treatments. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k) with match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth paths.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Specialize in termite inspections and treatments, often in crawl spaces, attics, and on ladders. Same strong day‑one benefits, training, and promotion potential as other Rentokil roles.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a major downtown hotel running by handling repairs on rooms and public spaces (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC). Hilton offers travel discounts, stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and paid parental leave.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Downtown Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.53–$38.16/hour

Maintain HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building systems at AEP’s HQ. Mix of hands‑on repairs, preventive maintenance, and some outdoor work, with strong benefits and long‑term career stability.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Columbus, OH (mobile)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working solo, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Edward Rose & Sons – The Avenue at Polaris Apartments

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, on‑site with housing

Salary: Not listed

Live rent‑free on‑site in exchange for handling after‑hours emergencies and day‑to‑day apartment maintenance (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry). Includes benefits, PTO, bonuses, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: CSI International, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–10:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Evening role cleaning offices/facilities: floors, restrooms, trash, and light outdoor tasks like snow removal. Good fit if you want steady nights, can work mostly unsupervised, and need part‑time hours.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH 43214

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–11:00 PM (30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Clean classrooms, halls, restrooms, and common areas at a local high school. You get paid training, a consistent weekday schedule, and weekends off; commercial cleaning experience is required.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $38.26/hour, rising to $40.28/hour + $0.75 shift diff

Maintain and troubleshoot production, packaging, and utility equipment in a clean beverage plant. Benefits start day one, with 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time (overnight)

Shift: 10:00 PM–8:00 AM, Sun–Wed

Salary: Not listed

Keep recycling facility equipment running with preventive maintenance and repairs, plus some mobile equipment operation. Solid option if you want steady night work and like the idea of supporting recycling and essential services.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.