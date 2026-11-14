Columbus is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around data centers, buildings, and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great time to level up your role and your pay.

Employer: BlastOne International

BlastOne International Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the technical design of complex industrial blasting and coating facilities from concept through commissioning. Mix hands-on site work with design, travel to projects, and grow toward senior engineering roles.

Employer: The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. (MSG)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $122,500/year

Design water/wastewater, roadway, stormwater, and park/recreation projects for Midwest communities. Great fit if you have 5+ years in municipal/site work, Ohio EIT, and strong Civil 3D or MicroStation skills.

Employer: Nexus Engineering Group

Nexus Engineering Group Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range noted but not specified in excerpt

Work on high-voltage substation protection, control, and wiring design with a path from production support to independent design. Employee-owned ESOP structure plus strong mentoring and flexible work options.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $84,000 – $100,000 (hourly equivalent)

Design plumbing and utility systems for fast-moving data center projects—DWV, potable water, process drains, storm, and domestic water. Ideal if you have 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit, and industrial/data center experience.

Employer: HDR

Location: Columbus, OH (also Cleveland, OH)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Ohio): $111,650 – $159,500/year

Lead electrical design for mission-critical data centers—MV distribution, UPS, generators, switchgear, and power monitoring. PE required; you’ll guide teams, manage clients, and shape complex electrical infrastructure.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (includes Columbus market)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,200 – $232,600/year

High-level I&C subject matter expert role leading controls strategy across a portfolio of hyperscale data centers. PE and 15+ years experience needed; you’ll set standards for BAS, PLC/SCADA, EPMS, and advanced analytics.

Employer: George J. Igel & Co., Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH (office + jobsites)

Type: Full-time (listed as exempt; posting type shows “Volunteer” but duties/benefits are full professional role)

Full-time (listed as exempt; posting type shows “Volunteer” but duties/benefits are full professional role) Salary: Not listed

Support site planning, RFIs, submittals, schedules, and closeout for civil construction projects. Good fit if you have a Construction Management degree or 2–4 years’ construction experience and want strong benefits and field exposure.

Employer: Superior

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead electrical BIM/VDC for data centers, healthcare, higher ed, and industrial projects. Requires 5+ years in electrical construction and 3+ years VDC/BIM with Revit, Navisworks, and Bluebeam; standout benefits with 100% paid health/dental.

Employer: HDR

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Ohio): $78,610 – $129,145/year

Serve as a structural lead on building projects from schematic through CA. PE required; you’ll design superstructures, mentor EITs, and work on complex healthcare, higher-ed, and commercial buildings.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH or Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $170,000/year

Senior role leading highway and rail projects with a strong ODOT focus. PE and 10+ years experience required; mix of project management, client development, and mentoring other PMs.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Remote – based in Columbus/Cleveland/Cincinnati OH, Detroit, or Indianapolis

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support home energy systems (generators, solar, storage) with up to 75% regional travel. Great for someone with 3+ years in power generation installs/service who likes hands-on troubleshooting and contractor training.

Employer: Confidential A/E firm (via Orion Placement)

Location: Columbus, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $130,000/year

Design HVAC and mechanical systems for commercial and institutional buildings. Looking for 2+ years experience, AutoCAD/Revit skills, and an Ohio PE or plan to sit within 12 months; relocation help and solid benefits offered.

Employer: Superior

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year

Entry to mid-level structural role designing and detailing building structures, with Revit modeling and site visits. Strong benefits with 100% employer-paid health, dental, disability, and life, plus PTO and 401(k) match.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Columbus engineering roles are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.