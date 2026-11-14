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Columbus
💰 Columbus, OH Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Columbus is buzzing with finance and accounting roles right now, from entry-level billing to executive leadership. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and your schedule.
Market Enablement/Regional Marketing Finance Liaison - Team Lead
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Columbus, OH (Office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team while owning $40M+ in regional marketing budgets across 21 regions. Heavy on forecasting, variance analysis, sponsorship accounting, and monthly reporting to finance and regional banking leadership.
Director Investor Relations
- Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)
- Location: Columbus, OH (On-site HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,434 – $208,565.50 + bonus, LTI, 401(k) match, pension, benefits
Be the key link between AEP and Wall Street, shaping the company’s financial and strategic story for investors and analysts. Ideal if you have 10+ years in finance/accounting and want a visible, executive-facing role.
Senior Actuary, P&C — Professional Lines – Pricing and Modeling (Remote)
- Employer: Nationwide
- Location: Based in Columbus; remote anywhere in lower 48
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $149,000 – $262,000 (expected start $149,000 – $223,000)
High-impact actuarial role supporting D&O and Financial Institutions pricing and predictive modeling. Great fit for FCAS-level talent with 8+ years’ experience who want to own visible models and partner closely with underwriting.
Senior Tax Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex corporate and flow-through tax engagements, manage a team, and drive tax planning projects. Best for CPAs or senior tax pros with 7+ years in public or corporate tax who enjoy client-facing work.
Billing Coordinator
- Employer: LeaderPromos Marketing Agency
- Location: Columbus, OH (Office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on billing and A/R role in a woman-owned marketing agency. You’ll reconcile vendor bills, issue invoices, handle credits, and lean heavily on Excel and QuickBooks Online.
Mortgage Collector
- Employer: Northwest Bank
- Location: Columbus, OH (role supports multiple offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on past-due retail mortgage loans, loss mitigation, and foreclosure alternatives. Good fit if you have 3–5 years customer service/admin experience and want to deepen your collections and credit skills.
Accounting Manager - Construction
- Employer: Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes bonus, ESOP, 401(k) match, and full benefits
Lead the construction accounting team for a major affordable housing developer. Heavy on AIA billing, job costing, AP, and systems like Vista by Viewpoint and Procore.
Tax Controversy Senior Associate - National Tax Office (JD Required)
- Employer: EisnerAmper
- Location: Columbus, OH (National Tax Office role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MN/IL reference): $95,000 – $140,000 (ranges vary by geography)
Use your JD and bar license to handle IRS exams, appeals, penalty abatements, and collection matters. Great if you like federal tax controversy and research more than compliance.
Senior Associate Financial Applications
- Employer: CBTS
- Location: Columbus, OH – Hybrid Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000 – $114,000
Blend finance and systems by supporting ERPs and reporting tools, improving processes, and building reports. Ideal for 2–5 years’ experience in financial systems with interest in SQL/Python/BI tools.
Senior Staff Credit Risk Analyst, Loss Forecasting
- Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Location-based; examples given: Mountain View $199,500 – $270,000, New York $187,000 – $253,000
Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending portfolio. Deep analytics role using Python/R/SQL to build models, guide risk strategy, and partner with capital markets and finance.
Financial Analysis - Lending Product & Pricing - Vice President
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, VP level
- Salary: Not listed
Own pricing analytics and forecasting for business banking lending. You’ll build models, evaluate pricing strategies, and advise leaders on trade-offs between rate, volume, risk, and profitability.
Trade Attribution & Support Analyst
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great early-career role (1–4+ years) working with trade-level data across asset classes. You’ll match trades to accounts, resolve breaks, and support the Client Book of Record with strong Excel and data skills.
Technical Director, Accounting
- Employer: Nationwide
- Location: Columbus, OH (SuccessFlex: 2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $122,000 – $214,000 (expected start $122,000 – $182,000)
Senior technical accounting leader for P&C controllership, handling complex GAAP/STAT issues, policies, and regulatory responses. Best for 10+ years in insurance/financial services accounting.
Mutual Fund Pricing - Pricing Accountant / Consultant, Financial Administration
- Employer: Nationwide
- Location: Columbus, OH or Remote (for qualified candidates)
- Type: Full-time, exempt; evening schedule
- Salary: $97,000 – $180,000 (expected start $97,000 – $145,000)
Hands-on mutual fund and unit value pricing role supporting ~8,000 funds and 930,000 daily unit values. Nightly work to about 9:30 p.m., with a path toward broader leadership in investment operations.
Finance Manager - Cash Flow
- Employer: CoverMyMeds (McKesson)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,900 – $163,100
Lead free cash flow and working capital forecasting while driving automation and digital finance tools. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A/treasury and love using AI and analytics to modernize finance.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems
- Location: Remote (listed with Columbus, OH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 + annual incentive
Support ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for educator assessments. Good fit if you have 2+ years in finance/marketing tech and enjoy tools like Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI.
Sr. Financial Analyst, Consolidations FP&A
- Employer: CoverMyMeds (McKesson)
- Location: Columbus, OH (Highly preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,900 – $163,100
Own big pieces of consolidated forecasts, plans, and executive reporting. Perfect if you like turning complex P&L/BS/CF data into clear stories for CFO-level audiences.
Accountant/Examiner Supervisor 2 (PN: 20067433)
- Employer: State of Ohio – Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time, classified
- Salary: $36.75/hour (~$76,440/year) + robust state benefits
Supervise a team in the Classification Unit, review production and complaints, and act as liaison on employer classifications. Strong fit if you have supervisory experience and solid accounting coursework.
Audit Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead audit, review, and compilation engagements while mentoring staff and managing client relationships. Best for CPAs with 5+ years public audit experience who want a clear path to grow.
Financial Analyst - Healthcare (3PL / CoverMyMeds)
- Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds
- Location: Columbus, OH or Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,800 – $131,300
FP&A role focused on revenue, gross profit, and opex for a 3PL segment. You’ll support monthly close, build models, and use tools like Power BI and automation/AI to streamline reporting.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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