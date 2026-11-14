Columbus is buzzing with finance and accounting roles right now, from entry-level billing to executive leadership. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and your schedule.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team while owning $40M+ in regional marketing budgets across 21 regions. Heavy on forecasting, variance analysis, sponsorship accounting, and monthly reporting to finance and regional banking leadership.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Columbus, OH (On-site HQ)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,434 – $208,565.50 + bonus, LTI, 401(k) match, pension, benefits

Be the key link between AEP and Wall Street, shaping the company’s financial and strategic story for investors and analysts. Ideal if you have 10+ years in finance/accounting and want a visible, executive-facing role.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Based in Columbus; remote anywhere in lower 48

Based in Columbus; Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $149,000 – $262,000 (expected start $149,000 – $223,000)

High-impact actuarial role supporting D&O and Financial Institutions pricing and predictive modeling. Great fit for FCAS-level talent with 8+ years’ experience who want to own visible models and partner closely with underwriting.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead complex corporate and flow-through tax engagements, manage a team, and drive tax planning projects. Best for CPAs or senior tax pros with 7+ years in public or corporate tax who enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: LeaderPromos Marketing Agency

Location: Columbus, OH (Office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on billing and A/R role in a woman-owned marketing agency. You’ll reconcile vendor bills, issue invoices, handle credits, and lean heavily on Excel and QuickBooks Online.

Employer: Northwest Bank

Location: Columbus, OH (role supports multiple offices)

(role supports multiple offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Focus on past-due retail mortgage loans, loss mitigation, and foreclosure alternatives. Good fit if you have 3–5 years customer service/admin experience and want to deepen your collections and credit skills.

Employer: Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; includes bonus, ESOP, 401(k) match, and full benefits

Lead the construction accounting team for a major affordable housing developer. Heavy on AIA billing, job costing, AP, and systems like Vista by Viewpoint and Procore.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Columbus, OH (National Tax Office role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (MN/IL reference): $95,000 – $140,000 (ranges vary by geography)

Use your JD and bar license to handle IRS exams, appeals, penalty abatements, and collection matters. Great if you like federal tax controversy and research more than compliance.

Employer: CBTS

Location: Columbus, OH – Hybrid Onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $71,000 – $114,000

Blend finance and systems by supporting ERPs and reporting tools, improving processes, and building reports. Ideal for 2–5 years’ experience in financial systems with interest in SQL/Python/BI tools.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Location-based; examples given: Mountain View $199,500 – $270,000, New York $187,000 – $253,000

Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending portfolio. Deep analytics role using Python/R/SQL to build models, guide risk strategy, and partner with capital markets and finance.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, VP level

Full-time, VP level Salary: Not listed

Own pricing analytics and forecasting for business banking lending. You’ll build models, evaluate pricing strategies, and advise leaders on trade-offs between rate, volume, risk, and profitability.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great early-career role (1–4+ years) working with trade-level data across asset classes. You’ll match trades to accounts, resolve breaks, and support the Client Book of Record with strong Excel and data skills.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Columbus, OH (SuccessFlex: 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $122,000 – $214,000 (expected start $122,000 – $182,000)

Senior technical accounting leader for P&C controllership, handling complex GAAP/STAT issues, policies, and regulatory responses. Best for 10+ years in insurance/financial services accounting.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Columbus, OH or Remote (for qualified candidates)

Type: Full-time, exempt; evening schedule

Full-time, exempt; evening schedule Salary: $97,000 – $180,000 (expected start $97,000 – $145,000)

Hands-on mutual fund and unit value pricing role supporting ~8,000 funds and 930,000 daily unit values. Nightly work to about 9:30 p.m., with a path toward broader leadership in investment operations.

Employer: CoverMyMeds (McKesson)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $97,900 – $163,100

Lead free cash flow and working capital forecasting while driving automation and digital finance tools. Great if you have 5+ years in FP&A/treasury and love using AI and analytics to modernize finance.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

Location: Remote (listed with Columbus, OH)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 + annual incentive

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for educator assessments. Good fit if you have 2+ years in finance/marketing tech and enjoy tools like Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI.

Employer: CoverMyMeds (McKesson)

Location: Columbus, OH (Highly preferred)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $97,900 – $163,100

Own big pieces of consolidated forecasts, plans, and executive reporting. Perfect if you like turning complex P&L/BS/CF data into clear stories for CFO-level audiences.

Employer: State of Ohio – Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, classified

Full-time, classified Salary: $36.75/hour (~$76,440/year) + robust state benefits

Supervise a team in the Classification Unit, review production and complaints, and act as liaison on employer classifications. Strong fit if you have supervisory experience and solid accounting coursework.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead audit, review, and compilation engagements while mentoring staff and managing client relationships. Best for CPAs with 5+ years public audit experience who want a clear path to grow.

Employer: McKesson / CoverMyMeds

Location: Columbus, OH or Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,800 – $131,300

FP&A role focused on revenue, gross profit, and opex for a 3PL segment. You’ll support monthly close, build models, and use tools like Power BI and automation/AI to streamline reporting.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.