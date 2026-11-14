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Food & Drink
📅 Cookies with Santa at Logan Main Library Dec. 18
12 days ago
📅 Cookies with Santa at Logan Main Library
Celebrate the holidays with an afternoon of family fun at the Logan Main Library.
On Friday, December 18, 2026 from 1–4 PM, bring the kids to:
- Make festive crafts and play games
- Enjoy cookies and a holiday film
- Meet Santa and take a special holiday photo
- Listen to live music from the Appalachian String Initiative
It’s all happening at the Logan Main Library. Bring the whole family and enjoy some Christmas cheer together!
More Info: Cookies with Santa | Logan Library | Logan-Hocking...
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