📅 Cookies with Santa at Logan Main Library

Celebrate the holidays with an afternoon of family fun at the Logan Main Library.

On Friday, December 18, 2026 from 1–4 PM, bring the kids to:

Make festive crafts and play games

and play Enjoy cookies and a holiday film

and a Meet Santa and take a special holiday photo

and take a special holiday photo Listen to live music from the Appalachian String Initiative

It’s all happening at the Logan Main Library. Bring the whole family and enjoy some Christmas cheer together!