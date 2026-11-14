📅 Food drive, fundraisers & help for AW Junior High families

Here’s what’s coming up at Anthony Wayne Junior High:

Districtwide Food Drive – Nov 16–20

Partnering with Neighborhood Bridges to support 75–100 families. JH is collecting: boxes of cereal, canned fruit, canned corn, pasta and sauces, boxes of graham crackers, boxes of stuffing.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Card Fundraiser

AWPTA earns 10% back. Envelopes went home Friday, Nov 13. Money is due Monday, Nov 30 to AA teachers. Top sellers win $100, $50, and $25 Amazon gift cards. Cards arrive the week of Dec 14.

Homework Helpers

After school Tue–Thu, 2:45–3:30 pm in the Junior High Media Center. AWHS National Honor Society students help JH students with homework.