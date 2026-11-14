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📢 Food drive, fundraiser & homework help at AW Junior High
📅 Food drive, fundraisers & help for AW Junior High families
Here’s what’s coming up at Anthony Wayne Junior High:
Districtwide Food Drive – Nov 16–20
Partnering with Neighborhood Bridges to support 75–100 families. JH is collecting: boxes of cereal, canned fruit, canned corn, pasta and sauces, boxes of graham crackers, boxes of stuffing.
Texas Roadhouse Gift Card Fundraiser
AWPTA earns 10% back. Envelopes went home Friday, Nov 13. Money is due Monday, Nov 30 to AA teachers. Top sellers win $100, $50, and $25 Amazon gift cards. Cards arrive the week of Dec 14.
Homework Helpers
After school Tue–Thu, 2:45–3:30 pm in the Junior High Media Center. AWHS National Honor Society students help JH students with homework.
Winter Sports Concession Volunteering
Students can earn service hours by working concessions, but must have a parent/guardian with them. Sign up online.
Key dates also include Fall Break Nov 23–27 and Winter Break Dec 19–Jan 4.
More Info: Anthony Wayne Local School District News Article
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