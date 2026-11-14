Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Columbus? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter

Phone: (614) 891-5280

Molly is an adult Miniature Poodle mix with a lovely white coat. She’s waiting at CHA Animal Shelter for someone who will give her a calm, loving home and plenty of care. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your life with, Molly could be a great match.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter

Phone: (614) 891-5280

Rocky is a handsome black Miniature Poodle mix. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. Rocky is currently at CHA Animal Shelter and would love a home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter

Phone: (614) 891-5280

Bethany is a sweet medium mixed-breed puppy with a tan and black coat. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and all the fun (and work!) that comes with it, Bethany could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter/Rescue: Buckeye Bulldog Rescue

Bitsy Buttons is an adult French Bulldog in the care of Buckeye Bulldog Rescue. If you love the classic Frenchie look and personality, this boy may be the one for you. Reach out to the rescue through his listing to learn more about his needs and ideal home.

👉 Meet Bitsy Buttons and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter/Rescue: Mastiffs to Mutts Ohio

Note from rescue: You can fill out an adoption application online on their official website.

Lilo is a 1½‑year‑old French Bulldog with a brindle coat and a big, fun personality. She’s described as smart, sassy, and full of life. Lilo loves people — kids and adults — and is ready to bring laughter and joy into her new home.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbus, OH area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelters or click through to their profiles to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.