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🐶 Playful, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbus, OH
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Columbus? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Molly
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter
- Phone: (614) 891-5280
Molly is an adult Miniature Poodle mix with a lovely white coat. She’s waiting at CHA Animal Shelter for someone who will give her a calm, loving home and plenty of care. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your life with, Molly could be a great match.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter
- Phone: (614) 891-5280
Rocky is a handsome black Miniature Poodle mix. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. Rocky is currently at CHA Animal Shelter and would love a home where he can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bethany
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: CHA Animal Shelter
- Phone: (614) 891-5280
Bethany is a sweet medium mixed-breed puppy with a tan and black coat. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and all the fun (and work!) that comes with it, Bethany could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bitsy Buttons
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter/Rescue: Buckeye Bulldog Rescue
Bitsy Buttons is an adult French Bulldog in the care of Buckeye Bulldog Rescue. If you love the classic Frenchie look and personality, this boy may be the one for you. Reach out to the rescue through his listing to learn more about his needs and ideal home.
👉 Meet Bitsy Buttons and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter/Rescue: Mastiffs to Mutts Ohio
- Note from rescue: You can fill out an adoption application online on their official website.
Lilo is a 1½‑year‑old French Bulldog with a brindle coat and a big, fun personality. She’s described as smart, sassy, and full of life. Lilo loves people — kids and adults — and is ready to bring laughter and joy into her new home.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Columbus, OH area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelters or click through to their profiles to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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