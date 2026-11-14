🚨 School safety tip found not credible, no current threat

Poland Local Schools is letting families know about a recent school safety concern that has been fully checked out.

About 10 days ago, a social media post was reported to local law enforcement through a tip hotline. The post raised a possible concern about school safety.

As soon as the district was notified, school leaders worked with local law enforcement and the FBI to review and investigate the post. After their investigation, both agencies found:

The post was made by a student who is not currently enrolled in Poland Local Schools .

. The post did not pose a credible or valid threat to Poland Local Schools.

The district is sharing this update so families who may have heard rumors or seen notifications know that there is no active threat and that student and staff safety remains the top priority.

A “Bulldog Update” is used when the district needs to share important information directly with families and can be sent at any time.