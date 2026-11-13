📅 Fall Hike Series: Lawrence Woods – National Take a Hike Day

Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with a guided walk at Lawrence Woods.

Education staff will lead an easy, 1‑mile boardwalk hike, looking for signs of wildlife and talking about how native Ohio plants and animals get ready for winter.

Date: November 13, 2026

Location: Lawrence Woods (boardwalk trail; no restrooms on site)

(boardwalk trail; no restrooms on site) Difficulty: Easy and accessible, about 1 mile

Easy and accessible, about Registration: Required. Email Lauren at lauren.broddrick@dnr.ohio.gov

Required. Email Registration deadline: November 10

Weather: Program is weather dependent and will be cancelled if a Level 2 or higher Snow Emergency is declared in Lucas, Wood, Hancock, or Seneca County.

Dress for the weather and enjoy a relaxed nature walk while learning how local wildlife survives the cold months.