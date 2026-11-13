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Seneca County
📅 Join a 1‑mile Fall Hike at Lawrence Woods on Nov. 13
10 days ago
📅 Fall Hike Series: Lawrence Woods – National Take a Hike Day
Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with a guided walk at Lawrence Woods.
Education staff will lead an easy, 1‑mile boardwalk hike, looking for signs of wildlife and talking about how native Ohio plants and animals get ready for winter.
- Date: November 13, 2026
- Location: Lawrence Woods (boardwalk trail; no restrooms on site)
- Difficulty: Easy and accessible, about 1 mile
- Registration: Required. Email Lauren at lauren.broddrick@dnr.ohio.gov
- Registration deadline: November 10
- Weather: Program is weather dependent and will be cancelled if a Level 2 or higher Snow Emergency is declared in Lucas, Wood, Hancock, or Seneca County.
Dress for the weather and enjoy a relaxed nature walk while learning how local wildlife survives the cold months.
More Info: Fall Hike Series: Lawrence Woods
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