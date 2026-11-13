📅 2027 Lakota Secondary Summer School Dates & Registration

Lakota’s 2027 Secondary Summer School for junior high and high school students will run May 25–June 25, 2027.

High school options include:

Original credit courses: Health and PE

courses: and Credit recovery courses

All classes will be offered virtually, with optional Zoom and in-person help sessions (in-person location is still to be determined).

Key details:

Lakota students only – non-Lakota students will not be accepted this year.

– non-Lakota students will be accepted this year. Students must follow the Lakota Student Code of Conduct .

. Registration for original credit courses opens January 5 and closes February 26, 2027 .

opens and . More details are in the Secondary Summer School – High School Overview 2027 and Jr High Overview 2027, which will also appear in the 2027–28 Program of Study.

Questions? Email summerschool@lakotaonline.com or check the district’s Summer School web page for updates.