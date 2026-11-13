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📅 Lakota 2027 secondary summer school dates and deadlines
10 days ago
📅 2027 Lakota Secondary Summer School Dates & Registration
Lakota’s 2027 Secondary Summer School for junior high and high school students will run May 25–June 25, 2027.
High school options include:
- Original credit courses: Health and PE
- Credit recovery courses
All classes will be offered virtually, with optional Zoom and in-person help sessions (in-person location is still to be determined).
Key details:
- Lakota students only – non-Lakota students will not be accepted this year.
- Students must follow the Lakota Student Code of Conduct.
- Registration for original credit courses opens January 5 and closes February 26, 2027.
- More details are in the Secondary Summer School – High School Overview 2027 and Jr High Overview 2027, which will also appear in the 2027–28 Program of Study.
Questions? Email summerschool@lakotaonline.com or check the district’s Summer School web page for updates.
More Info: Summer School Information for 2027 | News Detail P...
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