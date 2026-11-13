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Volleyball
⚠️ OG Schools dismissing 2 hours early today
11 days ago
⚠️ OG Schools dismissing 2 hours early today
On Friday, November 13, 2026, all OG Schools will dismiss students two hours early.
This schedule change is because of the volleyball State Championship game happening today.
If you’re a parent, guardian, or caregiver, please:
- Adjust pickup plans for the earlier dismissal time
- Update after-school care or work schedules as needed
This change applies today only.
More Info: Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools -
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