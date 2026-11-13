⚠️ OG Schools dismissing 2 hours early today

On Friday, November 13, 2026, all OG Schools will dismiss students two hours early.

This schedule change is because of the volleyball State Championship game happening today.

If you’re a parent, guardian, or caregiver, please:

Adjust pickup plans for the earlier dismissal time

Update after-school care or work schedules as needed

This change applies today only.