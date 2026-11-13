⚠️ Football game tonight now starts at 8:00 pm

The football game tonight has a new start time.

Instead of the usual kickoff, the game will now begin at 8:00 pm on 11/13/26.

The school moved the start time back because of the State Championship volleyball game.

If you’re going to the football game, adjust your plans so you arrive in time for the new 8:00 pm kickoff.