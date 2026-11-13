Columbus is busy growing, and that means solid planning and development jobs tied to new roads, utilities, and neighborhoods. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: ORC (O.R. Colan Associates)

ORC (O.R. Colan Associates) Location: Remote in Ohio (must live in Ohio; travel across the state, including Columbus)

(must live in Ohio; travel across the state, including Columbus) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $67,455 – $88,542/year (depending on level and experience)

Work on right-of-way projects that support roads, utilities, and public infrastructure. This role is great if you have 1+ years of right-of-way acquisition experience with ODOT, like field work, and want a mix of home office flexibility and 50% in-state travel, plus strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: M/I Homes

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guide new neighborhoods from entitlement through community turnover, coordinating HOAs, budgets, permits, and land development schedules. Good fit if you’ve done community association management, property management, or residential land development and enjoy being the go-to person between residents, cities, utilities, and contractors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.