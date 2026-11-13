📢 Holiday help, picture retakes & Driver’s Ed at Crestwood 7–12

Every year, Crestwood Local Schools offers holiday support for families. Check the attached flyer for details on Thanksgiving and holiday gift assistance. If you have questions, contact your child’s school counselor.

Picture Retake Day at the 7–12 Campus is Thursday, November 19.

Order with picture day forms or online at Ripcho Studio’s website using access key Z4J8R339 .

website using access key . If your student is getting a retake, they must bring their original pictures and give them to the photographer.

and give them to the photographer. Maplewood students should report to the high school gymnasium when they arrive for pictures. Transportation to Maplewood leaves at 7:30am .

should report to the when they arrive for pictures. Transportation to Maplewood leaves at . Questions: call 330-357-8205 ext 1000.

Interested in Driver’s Ed? Register at https://nationaldrivertrainingohio.com/crestwood-high-school/. Classes start Tuesday, November 3 at 3pm in room 104. Payment is due at the first class. For questions, stop in the main office and see Mrs. Krueger.