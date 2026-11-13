📅 The Village of Holland will host its annual community holiday tree lighting on Tuesday, December 1, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The celebration will take place at Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S. McCord Road, Holland, OH 43528. This is a yearly tradition for the community.

Families and residents are invited to enjoy several activities:

Holiday crafts in the lodge

Music to set the festive mood

to set the festive mood Free cookies and refreshments

Photos with Santa

The event centers around the community holiday tree lighting, giving neighbors a chance to gather and celebrate the season together.

Everyone is welcome to come during the 6 pm–8 pm window, enjoy the treats and activities, and take part in the tree lighting at Strawberry Acres Park.