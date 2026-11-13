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📅 Holland holiday tree lighting at Strawberry Acres Park
📅 The Village of Holland will host its annual community holiday tree lighting on Tuesday, December 1, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
The celebration will take place at Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S. McCord Road, Holland, OH 43528. This is a yearly tradition for the community.
Families and residents are invited to enjoy several activities:
- Holiday crafts in the lodge
- Music to set the festive mood
- Free cookies and refreshments
- Photos with Santa
The event centers around the community holiday tree lighting, giving neighbors a chance to gather and celebrate the season together.
Everyone is welcome to come during the 6 pm–8 pm window, enjoy the treats and activities, and take part in the tree lighting at Strawberry Acres Park.
More Info: https://www.hollandohio.com/wp-content/uploads/202...
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