📢 Share your Deer Park school memories for the 200th anniversary

Deer Park Schools is getting ready for its Bicentennial in 2026 and is highlighting a long history of honoring veterans — from the WWII Honor Roll plaque at Amity, to the Fourth Grade Veterans’ Wall, the Second Grade Veterans Day Program, and special diplomas given to WWII veterans in 2002.

The district is now asking the community to help tell this story.

You can:

Sign up for Bicentennial updates on the district website

on the district website Donate Deer Park memorabilia like yearbooks, photos, letterman jackets, uniforms, and other school items so they can be used in Bicentennial displays

like yearbooks, photos, letterman jackets, uniforms, and other school items so they can be used in Bicentennial displays Submit a story, memory, or historic photo connected to Deer Park Schools; your submission may be featured in displays, district publications, social media, or community events

If you or your family have a connection to Deer Park Schools—especially veterans’ stories—this is a nice way to be part of the 200-year celebration.