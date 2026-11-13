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📅 Book Santa photo sessions at Keller Market House – Nov 14
8 days ago
📅 Santa photo sessions at Keller Market House
Bring the kids to meet Santa and get professional photos at Keller Market House on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
Each 10‑minute session is $50 and includes:
- Two group photos
- Multiple child photos (every child gets a photo with Santa)
- Digital files delivered within 48 hours via a download link sent to your phone and email
Details:
- Large household families are welcome
- Photos are taken in a retail environment
- You’ll also get a link to an online gallery where you can download and order prints, or you can use any photo printer you like
- The Santa shown in the marketing is the same Santa at the event
- All payments are final and non‑refundable
- No walk‑ins — you must book online using the link
For more details, visit Keller Market House’s Facebook page and book your session before spots fill up.
More Info: Photos with Santa at Keller Market House - Fairfie...
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