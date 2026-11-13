📅 Santa photo sessions at Keller Market House

Bring the kids to meet Santa and get professional photos at Keller Market House on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Each 10‑minute session is $50 and includes:

Two group photos

Multiple child photos (every child gets a photo with Santa)

(every child gets a photo with Santa) Digital files delivered within 48 hours via a download link sent to your phone and email

Details:

Large household families are welcome

Photos are taken in a retail environment

You’ll also get a link to an online gallery where you can download and order prints , or you can use any photo printer you like

, or you can use any photo printer you like The Santa shown in the marketing is the same Santa at the event

at the event All payments are final and non‑refundable

No walk‑ins — you must book online using the link

For more details, visit Keller Market House’s Facebook page and book your session before spots fill up.